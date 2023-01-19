National reactions: Bengals vs. Bills causes big debates after playoff struggles

On its own, a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills is nearly impossible to pick, a true 50-50 matchup.

But both teams struggling to wins in the wild card round only complicates things further.

Those Bills struggled to get past the Miami Dolphins starting a third-string quarterback. And the Bengals needed a record-breaking fumble return touchdown to slip past a Baltimore Ravens squad without Lamar Jackson.

So…just expected struggles in a third matchup with heated divisional rivals, or something more? And what does it mean for the divisional round showdown?

That’s been a big debate all week, so let’s take a sampling of what folks have to say on the matter before kickoff.

The Bengals enter the Divisional Round on a 9-game win streak. The Bills enter the Divisional Round on an 8-game win streak. Sunday will mark the 6th playoff game ever that both teams enter on 8+ game win streaks. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2023

None of it was easy in the fog of it all but shouldn’t Bills Bengals this weekend be played at a neutral location, too? — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) January 18, 2023

Picks split between the #Bengals and #Bills.

Both teams haven't lost in months.

Winner goes to the AFC Championship Game. LET'S GO BENGALS. 🐅 #TheyGottaPlayUs pic.twitter.com/J7NZK8KI63 — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) January 18, 2023

The Bills have committed at least 1 turnover in 6 of their last 7 games and have committed at least 3 turnovers in their last 3 games. The Bengals have forced 13 turnovers and are +5 in turnover/takeaways in their last 6 games. pic.twitter.com/XoMOK6iRm2 — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) January 17, 2023

Telling Chiefs & Bills fans to start buying AFC Championship tickets already is a smack in the mouth for Bengals & Jags fans. I hope both Bengals/Jacksonville smack Buffalo/ KC in the mouth this weekend & that AFC Title game comes home to Cincinnati. 💯 — Joey Cook (@3BallCook) January 18, 2023

I don’t anticipate Bengals vs Bills being a shootout. Bengals offense will likely focus on the quick game with Williams and Cappa possibly out. Lou Anarumo’s defense should have something for Buffalo as well. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) January 18, 2023

If #Bengals fans are worried about the OL, #Bills QB Josh Allen got sacked 7 times in the first round of the playoffs [2 INT’s, 3 Fumbles] — DB (@bengalsdrake) January 17, 2023

I’m genuinely confused why I keep hearing Bills fans say the Dolphins defense is better than the Bengals 🤯 Bengals 6th in PPG and 12 in DVOA Miami is 24th in PPG and 15th in DVOA.I heard in the Spaces Dolphins we’re best AFC Defense the Bills would face and keep hearing this 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S2X7Uihi42 — WESTY1121 (@kane21014) January 19, 2023

Both the Bengals and Bills were equally uncomfortably close to losing to backup quarterbacks today. Playoff football is just different. KC should not underestimate the Jags at all. Every single one of these contenders are vulnerable in their own unique, stress-inducing ways. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 16, 2023

#Bills 🆚️ #Bengals feels like one of those matchups where if these teams played 100 times, the #Bills win 50 times, and the #Bengals win 50 times. This game has all the makings of an instant classic. — Hänsel (@UberHansen) January 18, 2023

The Bengals projected offensive line (per @PFF) against the Bills this week without La'el Collins, Alex Cappa, and Jonah Williams. pic.twitter.com/pSOhUFKEOO — Connor Allen (@ConnorAllenNFL) January 18, 2023

The Bills had 16 possessions against the Dolphins. Won 34-31 The Bengals had 8 possessions against the Ravens. Won 24-17 Bengals only 3 punts. #9 had no turnovers. The Dolphins in the same game I outlined had 15 possessions. Give #9 that many opportunities it’s Cabo ✌️🦬✈️ — ZIM (@zimwhodey) January 17, 2023

Bengals OL is ridiculously banged up.

Bills defense is extremely leaky.

Chiefs special teams are traitors to the cause. The path is there. It was always the Jags. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 16, 2023

O line, O line, O line. Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. There are more narratives than those two for Bengals Bills 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) January 18, 2023

If you remove Cappa from the Bengals OL, both the Bengals and Bills Units rank near the bottom in pressure rate allowed and PFF Pass-Block Grade. Who will have a better plan to protect their Offensive Line this Sunday? — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) January 17, 2023

.@craigcartonlive thinks the Bengals will struggle against the Bills: "The recipe to beat them is to go get Joe Burrow, and they have three of their starting offensive lineman out, which is why the Bengals season comes to an end this weekend." pic.twitter.com/0VBthTZK4J — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) January 18, 2023

#Bengals are VERY confident v #Bills based on early success in cancelled game, per media folks in #Cincy. #Bills now being doubted bc of #Allen to’s. Predict we’ll see #Bills best game Sunday. Yes that means W. — Ed Kilgore2 (@Kilgore2Ed) January 17, 2023

