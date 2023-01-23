National reactions: Bengals, not Bills, should be ‘measuring stick’

1
Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 divisional round loss, check out some of the top national media reaction to the game below:

CBS Sports

Bleacher Report

Connor Hughes, SportsNet New York

Alex Barth, 985 Sports

Field Yates, ESPN

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

Kelsey Conway, USA TODAY

Dov Kleiman, NFL reporter

The Ringer

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

Patrick Allen, Fansided

Skip Bayless, FOX Sports

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories