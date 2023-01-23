National reactions: Bengals, not Bills, should be ‘measuring stick’
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 divisional round loss, check out some of the top national media reaction to the game below:
CBS Sports
BAH GAWD, THE BENGALS HAVE TAKEN DOWN THE BILLS pic.twitter.com/tjO563QIr4
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2023
Bleacher Report
Bengals smoke Bills and advance to the AFC Championship 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/4vfIPdEOdg
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2023
Connor Hughes, SportsNet New York
I think the #Bills deserve some legitimate criticism if they fail to win this game.
Home, snow, banged up Bengals? And you’re getting blown out?
Are the Bills overrated? Seems like it.
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 22, 2023
Alex Barth, 985 Sports
The Bengals are in reality what so many people tried for months to convince us the Bills were https://t.co/uSo2cY9mC1
— Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) January 22, 2023
Field Yates, ESPN
The Bengals are an “anytime, anywhere” team. Home, road. Snow storm. Down big or holding a big lead.
No matter what you do best, they believe their best is better than yours.
A totally fearless team.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 22, 2023
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network
Once again, the #Chiefs will host the #Bengals in the AFC Title game. No neutral site game, after all.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2023
Kelsey Conway, USA TODAY
The Cincinnati Bengals came to Buffalo as 5.5-point underdog and dominated the Buffalo Bills, top to bottom in the snow.
Bengals now headed to the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead for a second year in a row. 1 game away from a SB 57 appearance.
See y'all in KC.
— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 22, 2023
Dov Kleiman, NFL reporter
Josh Allen ends the #Bills season with an INT in the endzone.
The #Bengals were 5.5-point underdog and destroyed the Buffalo on both sides of the ball.
Back to back AFC Championship trips coming for Cincy.pic.twitter.com/WlY9cBNNzm
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2023
The Ringer
Bills fans watching the Bengals go up 27-10 😂 pic.twitter.com/gCUAOzuctS
— #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) January 22, 2023
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk
It’s amazing that the Bengals went to the Super Bowl last year and almost won it but the Bills were the AFC measuring-stick team this season.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 22, 2023
Patrick Allen, Fansided
Chiefs fans: "The fix is in. The NFL doesn't want its new golden boy Joe Burrow to fail."
Bills fans: "The fix is in. The NFL doesn't want its new golden boy Patrick Mahomes to fail."
Bengals fans: "The fix is in. The NFL doesn't want its new golden boy Josh Allen to fail." https://t.co/If2qWpTjAD
— Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) January 22, 2023
Skip Bayless, FOX Sports
Congrats to the Bengals for a DOMINATING win at Buffalo. Better in every way than the Bills, who definitely missed Von Miller. On to KC. Again.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 22, 2023