National Reactions: Bengals earning back trust, Tee Higgins was robbed

The Cincinnati Bengals suddenly have quite a few believers again now that they have a mark in the win column.

That win only moved the Bengals to 1-2 but it was enough for onlookers to buy back in quickly after Joe Burrow’s offense looked good in the 27-12 dismissal of the New York Jets.

That, plus things like the reaction to the NFL robbing Tee Higgins of a spectacular touchdown catch headline the national reactions to the Bengals before Week 4.

Speaking of that week, it’s a quick turnaround for a Thursday night game against the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s a look at those reactions before everything switches gears.

Bengals look comfortable despite adversity

NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha writes that the Bengals are right at home with being underdogs and overlooked:

“The Bengals aren’t panicking about this slow start because they’ve been down this road before. Last year was their first winning season since 2015 and they won only six games in two seasons under head coach Zac Taylor before that magical Super Bowl year. This is a team that built itself up when nobody outside the building was betting on its chances for success. If anything, they’re probably more comfortable with the doubters circling and the concerns mounting.”

Tee Higgins was robbed

That non-TD for Higgins? PFF’s Ian Hartitz says officials got it wrong:

“Finally, Bengals WR Tee Higgins went above the rim in order to come down with a potential score in the back of the end zone, only for the officials to eventually deem that he didn’t get two feet down. I remain unconvinced. Higgins should have been rewarded the score out of principle; it was that cool.”

Overreaction?

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr says it’s an overreaction to claim the Bengals are back already: “Splitting those two games will keep the Bengals afloat, but they have to protect Burrow and play better in the first half against tougher competition. Then, this overreaction becomes a reality.”

Up the rankings

The Bengals climb back into the top 10 of the power rankings with Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane:

“The Bengals found their stride with a win over the Jets. After dropping Week 1 against division rivals and not sealing the deal against the Cowboys in Week 2, the Bengals got a win over the Jets, admittedly a bottom team in the power rankings. After having got off the schneid, can the Bengals keep up the momentum?”

The Tee Higgins “non” QB catch is a travesty.. The Bengals have had two best non TD catches of the entire season! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 25, 2022

Has anyone said “ Great Job “ to @Bengals Offensive and Defensive Lines? Big Willie cares if don’t nobody else care! 😏 A line from Old Tupac! 😂🎶🎶🎶 #WhoDey. See y’all Tues! — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) September 25, 2022

Highest graded Bengals in Week 3 win vs Jets (min. 25 snaps): 🥇 Trey Hendrickson – 94.2

🥈 Cameron Sample – 86.2

🥉 BJ Hill – 83.1

4️⃣ Tee Higgins – 77.9

5️⃣ Tyler Boyd – 77.9 pic.twitter.com/4Qzl3Q7El2 — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) September 26, 2022

