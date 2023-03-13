National reactions: Bears earn huge praise for landing former Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds

New Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds is built for today’s NFL and to play for a Matt Eberflus defense: he’s got awesome athletic ability to play sideline-to-sideline and more than hold his own in pass coverage.

And despite already being in the NFL for 5 seasons, he’s just 24 years… https://t.co/Dz6s5byNJm

— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2023