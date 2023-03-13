National reactions: Bears earn huge praise for landing former Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds
Check out the top national media reactions to the Chicago Bears signing former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency below:
Field Yates, ESPN
New Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds is built for today’s NFL and to play for a Matt Eberflus defense: he’s got awesome athletic ability to play sideline-to-sideline and more than hold his own in pass coverage.
And despite already being in the NFL for 5 seasons, he’s just 24 years… https://t.co/Dz6s5byNJm
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2023
Carmen Vitali, FOX Sports
Honestly love the Tremaine Edmunds signing for the Bears. They ended up paying about the same as they would have for Roquan Smith but by trading Smith and getting a younger player, they ended up with a second-round pick, too.
Poles is playing chess.
— Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) March 13, 2023
Nathan Jahnke, Pro Football Focus
Select LB grades + ranks(min 500 snaps) from 2022
2. T.J. Edwards – 84.8
11. Tremaine Edmunds – 78.4
25. Roquan Smith – 70.6
— Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) March 13, 2023
Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus
Breaking: Former #Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears, per @RapSheet. A new home for the 24-year old. Chicago loading up.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023
Kyle Madson, Niners Wire
Tremaine Edmunds been in the league for 9 years and is 24 years old https://t.co/VKhKe8SFSO
— Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) March 13, 2023
Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire
T.J. Edwards + Tremaine Edmunds + 2nd round pick = $24.5M a year
OR
Roquan Smith = $20M a year?
— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 13, 2023
Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
Reality: Tremaine Edmunds and Roquan Smith are both really good players, but one fits Matt Eberflus’ mold for linebackers perfectly and the other doesn’t. Which is why the Bears traded one, and signed the other away from another team.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2023
Adam Schefter, ESPN
Bears are giving former Bills’ LB Tremaine Edmunds a 4-yr, $72M that includes $50M guaranteed, per source. It is the largest 4-year contract for an inside linebacker in the NFL.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023
Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated
I'm a huge Tremaine Edmunds fan, and he'll help the Bears. That said, they've now signed two off-ball linebackers today for $93M, and have major holes at premium positions.
Feels a bit like luxury spending when the house has no roof
— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 13, 2023
Ross Tucker, CBS Sports
Truly amazing how all these huge contracts can get negotiated in only 90 minutes.
— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) March 13, 2023
Ian Hartitz, Pro Football Focus
“It’s Ryan Poles time.” -Ryan Poles
— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 13, 2023
Matt Miler, ESPN
Monsters of the Midway 2.0 https://t.co/edL2IDB4IE
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 13, 2023
Josh Norris, Underdog Fantasy
For reference, Roquan Smith signed a 5-yr $100.0 million contract
with $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees https://t.co/NWnMx9SvP1
— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 13, 2023
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network
A big splash: The #Bears are signing star LB Tremaine Edmunds.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023
Louis Riddick, ESPN
Hello ?
Chicago ?
Where are you?….
— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 13, 2023
Robert Mays, The Athletic
Get in, losers. We're goin' rationalizing. pic.twitter.com/c9ANMCFFEy
— Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 13, 2023
Matt Bowen, ESPN
LB Tremaine Edmunds to the #Bears…
No.11 on my list of the Top 100 free agents.
High-end traits/tools at 6-foot-5, 250. Downhill acceleration vs. the run game. Speed/length/range in coverage drops.
Another 2nd level defender for Matt Eberflus’ defense.
— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 13, 2023
Doug Farrar, NFL Wire
Bears to give LB Tremaine Edmunds a 4-year, $72 million deal. Grade: B- https://t.co/sKkDaVY6DC
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 13, 2023