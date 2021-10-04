National reactions: Another blowout & shutout gets Bills noticed

The Buffalo Bills have a thing for doing two things the past few weeks.

First, blowing out opponents. The Bills’ season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers now seems like forever ago.

Since then, the Bills have dismantled the Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team and now the latest, the Houston Texans.

Additionally, the Bills (3-1) shutout the Texans. That’s the second time that’s happened this year as Buffalo did the same to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

In doing so, the Bills certainly have turned some heads.

With that, here are some national reactions to the Bills’ win over the Texans in Week 4:

Brian Smith, Houston Chronicle

40-0 Bills sums up the state of the #Texans’ franchise. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) October 3, 2021

Ryan Fedrau, Bears Wire

Josh Allen is so good. You’ve got a great one Buffalo. #BillsMafia — Ryan Fedrau (@the_fed_23) October 3, 2021

Aaron Wilson, NFL reporter

This 40-0 deficit to Bills, should it hold, represents the most lopsided defeat in Texans franchise history, surpassing a 45-7 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 3, 2021

CBS Sports

The Bills are first team with multiple 35+ point shutouts in a season since 2009… quick reminder… IT'S ONLY WEEK 4 pic.twitter.com/BogSAzdotA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 3, 2021

Story continues

Trey Wingo

Do they have a loss? Yes, but the @BuffaloBills are the most complete team in football: 2 shutouts thru 4 games. #billsmafia — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 3, 2021

Mike Clay, ESPN

Brothers Stefon Diggs (WR) and Trevon Diggs (CB) have both caught at least one pass in all 4 games this season. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 3, 2021

Sarah Barshop, ESPN

The Texans are the second team in the last four seasons to complete one or fewer passes in the first half of a game. The Broncos did last season when all their quarterbacks were out due to COVID protocols. (@ESPNStatsInfo) — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) October 3, 2021

Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football

JOSH ALLEN 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 3, 2021

Nick Wright, First Things First

Bills have outscored their opponents 118-21 over their last 3… and no one is going to care when they go to Arrowhead next week and get beat down by the Chiefs, once again. Sad! — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 3, 2021

Josh Dubrow, Associated Press

Bills beat the Texans 40-0 after beating Dolphins 35-0 in Week 2. The last team to have 2 shutout wins by 35+ points in same season was 2009 Jets. They beat #Raiders 38-0 and Bengals 37-0 that season — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 3, 2021

Bleacher Report

You don’t want any part of the Bills right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/0y8CyEUaaU — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 3, 2021

Wolf Blitzer, CNN

Wow! What an impressive @BuffaloBills win – again! I hope to be back in Buffalo for a game one of these days. As we say: “Let’s Go Buffalo!” pic.twitter.com/4k0DhinNFR — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) October 3, 2021

Related