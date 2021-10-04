National reactions: Another blowout & shutout gets Bills noticed
The Buffalo Bills have a thing for doing two things the past few weeks.
First, blowing out opponents. The Bills’ season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers now seems like forever ago.
Since then, the Bills have dismantled the Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team and now the latest, the Houston Texans.
Additionally, the Bills (3-1) shutout the Texans. That’s the second time that’s happened this year as Buffalo did the same to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
In doing so, the Bills certainly have turned some heads.
With that, here are some national reactions to the Bills’ win over the Texans in Week 4:
Brian Smith, Houston Chronicle
40-0 Bills sums up the state of the #Texans’ franchise.
— Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) October 3, 2021
Ryan Fedrau, Bears Wire
Josh Allen is so good. You’ve got a great one Buffalo. #BillsMafia
— Ryan Fedrau (@the_fed_23) October 3, 2021
Aaron Wilson, NFL reporter
This 40-0 deficit to Bills, should it hold, represents the most lopsided defeat in Texans franchise history, surpassing a 45-7 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 3, 2021
CBS Sports
The Bills are first team with multiple 35+ point shutouts in a season since 2009…
quick reminder… IT'S ONLY WEEK 4 pic.twitter.com/BogSAzdotA
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 3, 2021
Trey Wingo
Do they have a loss? Yes, but the @BuffaloBills are the most complete team in football: 2 shutouts thru 4 games. #billsmafia
— trey wingo (@wingoz) October 3, 2021
Mike Clay, ESPN
Brothers Stefon Diggs (WR) and Trevon Diggs (CB) have both caught at least one pass in all 4 games this season.
— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 3, 2021
Sarah Barshop, ESPN
The Texans are the second team in the last four seasons to complete one or fewer passes in the first half of a game.
The Broncos did last season when all their quarterbacks were out due to COVID protocols. (@ESPNStatsInfo)
— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) October 3, 2021
Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football
JOSH ALLEN 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 3, 2021
Nick Wright, First Things First
Bills have outscored their opponents 118-21 over their last 3… and no one is going to care when they go to Arrowhead next week and get beat down by the Chiefs, once again. Sad!
— nick wright (@getnickwright) October 3, 2021
Josh Dubrow, Associated Press
Bills beat the Texans 40-0 after beating Dolphins 35-0 in Week 2. The last team to have 2 shutout wins by 35+ points in same season was 2009 Jets. They beat #Raiders 38-0 and Bengals 37-0 that season
— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 3, 2021
Bleacher Report
You don’t want any part of the Bills right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/0y8CyEUaaU
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 3, 2021
Wolf Blitzer, CNN
Wow! What an impressive @BuffaloBills win – again! I hope to be back in Buffalo for a game one of these days. As we say: “Let’s Go Buffalo!” pic.twitter.com/4k0DhinNFR
— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) October 3, 2021
