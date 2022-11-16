National reactions: 8-1 Eagles exposed after suffering first loss to the Commanders

It wasn’t Buster Douglas-Mike Tyson, but the Washington Commanders shook up the NFL world for 24 hours after a 32-21 upset win over the then-undefeated Eagles.

The Commanders held the ball for nearly 50 minutes and were more physical than Philadelphia, dominating the line of scrimmage on offense while doing enough to keep one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses grounded.

Washington provided a recipe for success against the Eagles, who’ll look to adjust on defense with Jordan Davis out two more games.

Here’s the national reaction to Monday night’s loss.

Mike Garafalo

You can add another injury to the insulting loss after Dallas Goedert suffered a significant shoulder injury during his breakout season.

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury suffered in the win over the #Commanders last night, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Not a season-ender though. Injury added to insult on the play with the missed facemask that put him in harm’s way. pic.twitter.com/ndOPCiwKD2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 15, 2022

LeSean McCoy

Shady didn’t believe the hype surrounding Washington finally exposed a weakness in Philadelphia’s run defense.

That lucky ass win birds will be back … @Eagles bounce back on the way 👀👀 — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) November 15, 2022

John Clark

The Eagles badly miss Jordan Davis.

How much do the Eagles miss Jordan Davis in Run Defense? 😮 Jordan on the field:

3.87 yards/carry Jordan off the field:

5.10 yards/carry pic.twitter.com/HXP9Wxy9L5 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 15, 2022

CBS Sports

Well, there is a precedent to Philadelphia being successful during seasons in which they start 8-1.

Is there a pattern whenever the Eagles start 8-1 👀 W-L Season Result

2022 8-1 ???

2017 8-1 W, Super Bowl

2004 8-1 L, Super Bowl

1980 8-1 L, Super Bowl

1960 8-1 W, Champ

1949 8-1 W, Champ pic.twitter.com/lmACZIY79f — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 15, 2022

Pat McAfee

The former NFL punter and media sensation broke down the roughing of the passer penalty that iced the game.

The end of Commanders & Eagles was WILD#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2by3EFLph4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 15, 2022

Brian Baldinger

Are the Eagles most efficient as a run-first team?

.@Eagles ran the ball the first 4 plays…24 yards and a TD….the rest of the first half was a passing exhibition. Do they need to utilize the Forward Pass? Wondering what Lane. Kelce. Dickerson. Seamalo Mailata think? I think you can guess. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/7MSgW40oMP — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 15, 2022

Yahoo Sports

The Eagles’ undefeated season stopped

Nobody thought the Eagles were going 17-0 this season, but not many people thought it would be the Washington Commanders to hand Philadelphia its first loss this season. The Eagles were outplayed and lost 32-21. They rarely had the ball because they couldn’t get first downs and couldn’t get the Commanders off the field.

ESPN

Commanders end Eagles’ quest for perfection.

Washington held possession for 40:24: Washington has waffled at times on its offensive identity, but that wasn’t the case Monday night as the Commanders ran the ball 49 times — their most in a game since 2002 — for 152 yards. It wasn’t explosive, but it was highly effective. It helps that running back Brian Robinson Jr., who missed the first four games after being shot twice in the lower body in an armed robbery attempt in August, has gained a rhythm to make a nice pairing with Antonio Gibson.

USA Today

Eagles’ loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it’s not Jalen Hurts

That’s how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.

The Ringer

It finally happened.

The Eagles have officially bowed out of the undefeated season sweepstakes as they suffered their first loss to the division-rival Washington Commanders. The game was filled with mistakes and questionable calls toward the Eagles, including Brandon Graham’s late-hit penalty on third down, which sealed the Eagles’ fate. Sheil and Ben discuss whether the penalty was fair and what else went wrong for the Eagles.

NFL.com

WR Terry McLaurin burns Eagles as Commanders capture big upset win

Seemingly every time quarterback Taylor Heinicke dropped back to pass, he targeted McLaurin, particularly on third downs and in high-leverage situations. The star wideout generated 128 of the Commanders’ 211 passing yards on the night on eight receptions, including a gorgeous 41-yard bomb from Heinicke that set up a field goal.

Clarence Hill Jr.

The Cowboys were watching and rooting for the Commanders.

Dak Prescott said the Cowboys were rooting for the Commanders Monday night vs. Eagles pic.twitter.com/unWCWZvnt5 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 15, 2022

