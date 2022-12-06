National reaction to the Titans firing GM Jon Robinson after loss to Eagles

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

Tennessee just shook up the NFL landscape, firing general manager Jon Robinson after a 35-10 loss to the Eagles that saw wide receiver A.J. Brown dismantle the defense.

The Titans are in first place in the AFC South, have a three-game lead over the Colts and Jaguars, and still made the move citing the want for a different direction.

Tennessee hired Robinson as general manager in January 2016 and in 2017 he was promoted to executive vice president/general manager.

The national media reacted to everything and Robinson’s departure was no different.

Aaron Wilson


Is head coach Mike Vrabel now the shot caller in Tennessee?

Jonathan Jones -- CBS Sports

Robinson missed on several drafts picks and traded his most explosive pick in years.

Ari Meirov


Vrabel’s reaction to Brown getting traded started the spiral.

Matt Miller

Jeremy Fowler

The Titans have been winners and a tough out in the AFC South, but imagine if Robinson makes better choices.

Eliot Shorr-Parks


Did one man really KO a franchise in one explosive afternoon?

