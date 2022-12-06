National reaction to the Titans firing GM Jon Robinson after loss to Eagles

#Titans part ways with GM Jon Robinson pic.twitter.com/IX5YsOEEb3 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 6, 2022

Tennessee just shook up the NFL landscape, firing general manager Jon Robinson after a 35-10 loss to the Eagles that saw wide receiver A.J. Brown dismantle the defense.

The Titans are in first place in the AFC South, have a three-game lead over the Colts and Jaguars, and still made the move citing the want for a different direction.

Tennessee hired Robinson as general manager in January 2016 and in 2017 he was promoted to executive vice president/general manager.

The national media reacted to everything and Robinson’s departure was no different.

Aaron Wilson



Is head coach Mike Vrabel now the shot caller in Tennessee?

Mike Vrabel expected to have significant power after #Titans' dismissal of general manager Jon Robinson, according to league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 6, 2022

Jonathan Jones -- CBS Sports

Robinson missed on several drafts picks and traded his most explosive pick in years.

The Titans won a lot with Jon Robinson. They also missed on a number of draft picks at crucial positions and swung and missed on free-agent acquisitions. Still, Robinson's record and results were absolutely good enough for him to remain in this position thru the season at least — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 6, 2022

Ari Meirov

The #Titans have had some notable misses (trading for Julio, Isaiah Wilson in Round 1, AJ Brown fiasco, etc.). There are things to point at. But firing GM Jon Robinson now would seem to indicate there was more going on. They just signed Robinson to an extension in February… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2022

Eagles Nation

Vrabel’s reaction to Brown getting traded started the spiral.

Tennessee Titans HC Mike Vrabel was not a happy camper after hearing of the AJ Brown trade news 😅 pic.twitter.com/cgocOWDb5x — Eagles Nation (11-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) April 29, 2022

Matt Miller

Titans' draft picks haven't been great and free agency has been a dud. A new GM will need to find long-term QB, fix the OL and get some weapons on offense. No small order. https://t.co/3a6nhxDurB — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 6, 2022

Jeremy Fowler

The Titans have been winners and a tough out in the AFC South, but imagine if Robinson makes better choices.

Official from team. Titans have won 66 regular season games since Robinson was named GM in 2016. https://t.co/lFOsM4m0zv — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 6, 2022

Eliot Shorr-Parks



Did one man really KO a franchise in one explosive afternoon?

AJ Brown victory lap continues https://t.co/2Drb3z7YFn — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 6, 2022

