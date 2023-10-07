National reaction to Texas' 34-30 loss to Oklahoma: 'Texas fans going through it'

Texas took the lead against Oklahoma 30-27 with a field goal with one minute left in the game.

However, they were only setting themselves up for heartbreak. A minute later, Sooner quarterback Dillon Gabriel iced the game with a touchdown that gave Oklahoma a 34-30 lead they would not relinquish. It's the first loss of the season for UT, putting OU at the top of the Big 12 as the lone undefeated team.

A crazy first quarter saw Ewers throw two interceptions on the first two drives of the game, while Texas got its first score off of a punt block that was recovered in the endzone for a touchdown. The Texas quarterback recovered nicely though, completing 31 of 37 passes for 347 yards and a touchdown.

Gabriel threw for 285 yards on 25-38 passing and a single touchdown but crushed Texas on the ground for 113 yards and an additional score.

Here are some national reactions to Texas' loss.

OH MY 😱 ABSOLUTE MADNESS ‼️



OKLAHOMA SEALED THE WIN OVER TEXAS WITH THIS PLAY 🔒⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TKv9XgInEm — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Y’all better be glad I had a flight to catch, otherwise this woulda been me leaving the stadium after the game with all them TEXAS FANS……………. pic.twitter.com/HFfWesorW3 — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) October 7, 2023

Just wondering what the OU/TEXAS score was ? Everyone picked Texas🤔🤔 — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) October 7, 2023

OKLAHOMA RALLIES TO WIN THE RED RIVER RIVALRY‼️ pic.twitter.com/Uo8Xn18B5b — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2023

Oklahoma ain't played nobody. That's what they said.



Oklahoma ain't played nobody. That's what they said.



Oklahoma ain't played nobody. That's what they said. Oklahoma ain't played nobody.



Don't mind Oklahoma. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 7, 2023

No. 12 Oklahoma outlasts No. 3 Texas, 34-30. Would be fun to see that one run back at AT&T Stadium in two months. After a lull last year, this game is back to being defined by violent momentum shifts. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 7, 2023

Sark played for a FG and then Texas's defense played for an Oklahoma touchdown. — Ishmael Johnson (@IshmaelRJohnson) October 7, 2023

Win out and this doesn’t matter.



But winning out will require a lot cleaner playing/coaching than what we saw today. — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) October 7, 2023

Of course, the goal for the Longhorns is (still) to make it to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game.



However, there is still A LOT of games to go and anything can happen. Sarkisian and the Longhorns have to take things one game at a time. — HornSports (@HornSports) October 7, 2023

"I’m gonna be honest with you Bevo isn’t too happy with this Texas performance right now"@tyschmit #PMSCFB pic.twitter.com/bHkpgaRVxZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 7, 2023

Recap of the first six minutes of Oklahoma vs. Texas pic.twitter.com/Zy9fJbZgeC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 7, 2023

Six minutes into Texas-Oklahoma



- Texas throws two INTs

- Texas converts fake punt

- Texas blocks punt, TD — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 7, 2023

Oklahoma starting to do a thing most didn’t think it could do - run ball up middle.



Texas down 10 for first time this season. We’re about to find out a lot about the Longhorns. — Mike Craven (@CravenMike) October 7, 2023

Texas fans going through it right now pic.twitter.com/Hf4aVVkekZ — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) October 7, 2023

Questionable play calling to run the jumbo package for three plays in-a-row at the goal line. If Texas can't get a yard of offense against the Sooners, they don't deserve to win this game. — HornSports (@HornSports) October 7, 2023

41 y’all star huh? — Nino (@qdiggs6) October 7, 2023

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: National reaction to Texas' loss to Oklahoma in Red River Rivalry