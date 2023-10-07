Advertisement

National reaction to Texas' 34-30 loss to Oklahoma: 'Texas fans going through it'

Caleb Yum, Austin American-Statesman
Texas took the lead against Oklahoma 30-27 with a field goal with one minute left in the game.

However, they were only setting themselves up for heartbreak. A minute later, Sooner quarterback Dillon Gabriel iced the game with a touchdown that gave Oklahoma a 34-30 lead they would not relinquish. It's the first loss of the season for UT, putting OU at the top of the Big 12 as the lone undefeated team.

A crazy first quarter saw Ewers throw two interceptions on the first two drives of the game, while Texas got its first score off of a punt block that was recovered in the endzone for a touchdown. The Texas quarterback recovered nicely though, completing 31 of 37 passes for 347 yards and a touchdown.

Gabriel threw for 285 yards on 25-38 passing and a single touchdown but crushed Texas on the ground for 113 yards and an additional score.

Here are some national reactions to Texas' loss.

