National reaction to Texas' 26-16 win over Iowa State: 'oNe hEck Of a fArEwElL PrEsEnT'

That really was one heck of a farewell present from Iowa State. They gifted Texas a spot in the Big 12 title game after the Longhorns 26-16 win on Saturday night.

Texas' interior defensive line duo of T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II took Jarrod Hufford's comments from earlier this week personally, holding the Cyclones' offense to nine rushing yards. Quinn Ewers started off a bit shaky but found his rhythm, ending the game with 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) celebrates a defensive stop during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Ames, Iowa.

Freshman running back CJ Baxter was up for Texas after leading rusher Jonathon Brooks went down with an ACL injury, and he handled it by running for 117 yards on 20 carries for an average yards per carry of 5.8. The Longhorns are still in the running for the College Football Playoff and will need to handle business vs. Texas Tech this coming Friday to keep up with the rest of the top-ranked teams.

Here are some national reactions to Texas' win:

Sarkisian on ISU calling out the Texas DL in the week leading up to the game:



“First of all, I don’t know why you would call (T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy) out, that’s the last thing I’d do. But that was their choice.” — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 19, 2023

Texas with its first 10-win regular season since 2009 and one more game to go versus Texas Tech. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 19, 2023

The sounds of Lil Boosie “Set It Off” are blaring from Texas’ locker room here at Jack Trice Stadium. #HookEm — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) November 19, 2023

The Cyclones OC and Hufford just got their ass kicked by @ByronMurphyII on a crucial 3rd down pic.twitter.com/PyYj0B8cpG — LonghornFocus (@Longhornfocus) November 19, 2023

This team never lets you get comfortable 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — NinosCorner Sports (@NinosCorner) November 19, 2023

This Big 12 officiating gets curiouser and curiouser. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 19, 2023

After a questionable call extends a drive, Iowa State strikes first. A 45-yard FG gives the Cyclones a 3-0 lead. 3:27 left in the first quarter. #HookEm https://t.co/9TTGt06wGR — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) November 19, 2023

Good news: T’Vondre Sweat is back in the game for the Longhorns! https://t.co/KJrh42u3zD — HornSports (@HornSports) November 19, 2023

A FIRED UP Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers after the win.



As Quinn counted on his hands, Texas has won their 10th game of the season. pic.twitter.com/h1bCgTdBRB — Jason Kinander (@JasonKinander) November 19, 2023

WHEN YOU ADDRESS THIS MAN. YOU CALL HIM 10 WIN SARK! pic.twitter.com/PfZ5tNvJDf — The Tunnel Longhorns CFP #7, 8-1 (5-1) (@TheTunnel_Texas) November 19, 2023

“Now we are 5-star players with 5-star culture” -Jordan Whittington on LHN just now #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) November 19, 2023

Texas fight,

hard playing at the stadium trust !!!!🤘🏿🤘🏿 — Keondre Coburn⁹⁹ (@KeondreCoburn99) November 19, 2023

