National reaction to Texas' 26-16 win over Iowa State: 'oNe hEck Of a fArEwElL PrEsEnT'

Caleb Yum, Austin American-Statesman
That really was one heck of a farewell present from Iowa State. They gifted Texas a spot in the Big 12 title game after the Longhorns 26-16 win on Saturday night.

Texas' interior defensive line duo of T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II took Jarrod Hufford's comments from earlier this week personally, holding the Cyclones' offense to nine rushing yards. Quinn Ewers started off a bit shaky but found his rhythm, ending the game with 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) celebrates a defensive stop during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Ames, Iowa.
Freshman running back CJ Baxter was up for Texas after leading rusher Jonathon Brooks went down with an ACL injury, and he handled it by running for 117 yards on 20 carries for an average yards per carry of 5.8. The Longhorns are still in the running for the College Football Playoff and will need to handle business vs. Texas Tech this coming Friday to keep up with the rest of the top-ranked teams.

Here are some national reactions to Texas' win:

