Sixers coach Doc Rivers guarantees Eagles will be in the Super Bowl

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

The Eagles have lost two straight games and are reeling after a disastrous performance in the Sunday afternoon loss to the Saints.

The sky isn’t falling though, and Philadelphia needs just one more win to secure the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

While fans and media around the city try to figure out a quick fix, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers believes things are fine, and the mistakes will be fixed.

Rivers is so confident that he guaranteed a Super Bowl appearance after a recent Sixers win.

Social media reacts to everything and Rivers’ prediction was a trending topic.

John Clark

Life of a Philly Fan

Doc’s prediction can make you nervous.

Brookie425

Rivers shouldn’t be fired for this, should he?

Andrew Groover

The Jinx is in.

Keith Pompey

The 76ers top news breaker isn’t a believer.

Greasy Neale

Are we really screwed?

NBC Sports

Are we riding with Doc on this?

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

