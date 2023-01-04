Sixers coach Doc Rivers guarantees Eagles will be in the Super Bowl

Doc Rivers guarantees the #Eagles will make it to the Super Bowl.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/S8zXggZtdE — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) January 4, 2023

The Eagles have lost two straight games and are reeling after a disastrous performance in the Sunday afternoon loss to the Saints.

The sky isn’t falling though, and Philadelphia needs just one more win to secure the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

While fans and media around the city try to figure out a quick fix, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers believes things are fine, and the mistakes will be fixed.

Rivers is so confident that he guaranteed a Super Bowl appearance after a recent Sixers win.

Social media reacts to everything and Rivers’ prediction was a trending topic.

John Clark

“Relax. They’re going to be in the Super Bowl. It’s a guarantee. It’s a guarantee.” -Doc Rivers pregame to Eagles reporters after Eagles have lost 2 straight pic.twitter.com/2eNIP85451 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 3, 2023

Life of a Philly Fan

Doc’s prediction can make you nervous.

A Doc Rivers guarantee that the Eagles make the Super Bowl?!? pic.twitter.com/YwK4FtU62Y — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) January 2, 2023

Brookie425

Rivers shouldn’t be fired for this, should he?

Doc Rivers should be fired tonight for his comments guaranteeing the Eagles will make the Super Bowl. As if there weren’t already enough reasons for him to be fired. — Brooklyn (@Brookie425) January 3, 2023

Andrew Groover

The Jinx is in.

Doc Rivers just jinxed the Eagles https://t.co/oCNyeHfDpb — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) January 3, 2023

Keith Pompey

The 76ers top news breaker isn’t a believer.

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the #Eagles after the NFL team lost consecutive games: “They’re going to be in the Super Bowl. Relax. You, too, relax. They are going to be in the Super Bowl. It’s a guarantee." — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 2, 2023

Greasy Neale

Are we really screwed?

We’re screwed — Greasy Neale (@Smalli_O) January 2, 2023

NBC Sports

Are we riding with Doc on this?

