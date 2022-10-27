National reaction: What they’re saying after Eagles acquired Robert Quinn from Bears

The Eagles didn’t rest on their undefeated record this week, as Mike Garafalo and Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears traded pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Birds in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Quinn is a three-time Pro Bowler who has played the last two-plus seasons with Chicago, giving Philadelphia another dynamic pass rusher who can win one-on-one battles.

The national reaction has been positive, with one former Cowboys defensive end labeling Howie Roseman as the “GM of the decade.”

Next Gen Stats

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Pack Vs Bears 4204 091822wag

The Eagles are getting a guy with a burst, which translates to pressure off the edge.

Robert Quinn was the only player to generate at least a 14% pressure rate in each of the last five full seasons. The 32-year old edge rusher has maintained his burst this season, averaging a 0.77-second get-off (5th-quickest in NFL, min. 100 pass rushes).#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/Y43itTYVoT pic.twitter.com/ywuqCJKVCg — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 26, 2022

Inside The Birds

Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

All Chips on the table?

On paper, the 31-year-old has had a slow start to the season, recording only one sack through seven games. The team is banking on Quinn resembling the pass rusher from 2021, who finished second in the NFL with 18.5 sacks. The 12-year veteran is tied for sixth place on the current career sack list with 102 and has had two seasons of at least 18 sacks and five seasons of double-digit sacks. He also once led the NFL in forced fumbles. The Birds will look for Quinn to provide pass rush juice to a unit that has been inconsistent at getting to the quarterback. Aside from Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, when the Eagles took down Carson Wentz nine times, the team has recorded just eight sacks in the other five games.

Story continues

Ryan Poles

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears GM also felt like he was a winner, telling the media that the trade was too good to pass up.

#Bears GM Ryan Poles on trading Robert Quinn to Philey: "It just made too much sense in what we are trying to do here in building a championship team." — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) October 26, 2022

The Athletic

Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles bolster the pass rush.

After Derek Barnett suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1, the Eagles have been without a reliable fourth edge rusher. Quinn is their answer to solving that problem. This means the 17.2 snaps per game (credit Zach Berman) that have gone to Tarron Jackson and Patrick Johnson over the past five weeks will mostly go to Quinn. Just as importantly, the Eagles can now back off the snaps for Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham a bit. Sweat is playing 64 percent of the snaps this season, up from 58 percent a year ago. Reddick is playing 68 percent of the snaps and Graham 43. For a team with aspirations of playing deep into January or beyond, it’s important to keep the larger picture in mind. Fewer reps now mean better reps down the road, in theory.

Adam Schefter

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have the draft capital to reload after the reload.

Even after trading for Robert Quinn today, C.J. Gardner-Johnson last summer, and A.J. Brown and Jordan Davis on draft day, the Eagles still are scheduled to have six picks in the 2023 draft, including two in the first round – theirs and the Saints’. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2022

CBS Sports

Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles get an A for the move, adding another dynamic pass rusher to the roster.

Remember how the Rams added Von Miller at the trade deadline last year? Not that Quinn is Miller, but this move is similar. It could be something that further sparks a talented defense to be even better as Philly hits the ground ready to run following its bye week. Quinn ain’t a spring chicken, but he showed last year he’s still an impactful player. Philly gets an experienced pass-rusher it can move around with Graham and Sweat. A fourth-rounder is a pretty decent price to pay for a 32-year-old, but it’s nice that the Bears will pay $7.1 million of Quinn’s remaining base salary this year.

Yahoo Sports

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most aggressive organizations in pro sports continues to push the needle in player acquisition per Yahoo Sports.

General manager Howie Roseman made another big move on Wednesday, trading for pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears, the team announced. Quinn has just one sack this season but posted 18.5 last season. He will add to an Eagles defense that was already pretty good. In exchange, the Eagles are sending the Bears a fourth-round pick.

Cowboys Wire

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn is returning to the NFC East, where he spent a few seasons with Philadelphia’s top rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys won’t get that reunion with former pass rusher Robert Quinn, at least not this week. The Bears traded him to Philadelphia… and one of his Chicago teammates didn’t take it well.

Marcus Spears

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Executive of the decade?

The Eagles have @mspears96 floored after landing another trade 😂 "Howie Roseman got to be the damn Executive of the Decade." pic.twitter.com/V5KxqaXS1Q — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2022

New York Daily News

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Eagles’ Robert Quinn trade reaffirms NFC East pecking order as upstart Giants survey options.

The 6-0 Eagles and the 6-1 Giants are tied for the most wins in the NFL through seven weeks. The Dallas Cowboys are nipping at their heels in division at 5-2. The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the Eagles continued aggressiveness spoke loudly. The Giants, though, are in a different place than Philadelphia.

NBC Dallas/Fort Worth

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Robert Quinn

After this season, Quinn has two more seasons left on his current contract with base salaries of $13.9 million and $12.9 million in 2023 and 2024 but that money isn’t guaranteed. So if Quinn is a just rental player, the Eagles gave up a fourth-round pick for a piece that might help them reach the Super Bowl. And if they want to keep him beyond 2022, they’ll have the opportunity to restructure his deal.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire