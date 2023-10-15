Advertisement

National reaction pours in as USC’s playoff hopes are demolished by Notre Dame

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read
Technically, USC might still be alive in the College Football Playoff race, but that’s not worth thinking about right now.

USC isn’t a top-10 team. The Trojans don’t even look like a top-25 team. They look painfully ordinary and unremarkable. How is this team going to suddenly change its spots and not only beat both Washington and Oregon in November, but then beat the Huskies or Ducks a second time in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, December 1 in Las Vegas?

Is that a possibility which is worth taking seriously right now? The realistic approach should dismiss — not entertain — the possibility that USC can make the playoff.

USC has bigger, more immediate problems to worry about right now, such as playing good football.

The Trojans haven’t done that since the first half against Colorado.

Here’s national reaction to USC’s playoff hopes going down the drain:

Nov 12, 2022: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
You might say USC is technically still alive for the playoff, and as far as that goes, you’re correct. However, we can say with considerable confidence that USC won’t be a playoff team.

Here’s what needs to happen for USC to make the playoff:

— One of Oklahoma and Florida State must lose

— The Trojans must win each of their next six games, including the Pac-12 Championship Game (which they have to qualify for)

— Winning their next six games would likely mean winning twice against Washington or Oregon (in the regular season and then in the Pac-12 title game)

Technically, this could happen, but it’s unrealistic to the point of not treating as a serious possibility.

USC is a baseball team which has technically not been mathematically eliminated in the playoff chase, but has to win each of its last several games and get several breaks in other games it isn’t playing.

We don’t think we’re overreacting by saying the playoff dream is dead. It is basically on a life support system, and the plug will be pulled soon enough.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire