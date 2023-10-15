National reaction pours in as USC’s playoff hopes are demolished by Notre Dame

Technically, USC might still be alive in the College Football Playoff race, but that’s not worth thinking about right now.

USC isn’t a top-10 team. The Trojans don’t even look like a top-25 team. They look painfully ordinary and unremarkable. How is this team going to suddenly change its spots and not only beat both Washington and Oregon in November, but then beat the Huskies or Ducks a second time in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, December 1 in Las Vegas?

Is that a possibility which is worth taking seriously right now? The realistic approach should dismiss — not entertain — the possibility that USC can make the playoff.

USC has bigger, more immediate problems to worry about right now, such as playing good football.

The Trojans haven’t done that since the first half against Colorado.

Here’s national reaction to USC’s playoff hopes going down the drain:

WE AGREE, THOUGH IT'S NOT YET OFFICIAL

USC Trojans have been eliminated from the College Football Playoffs — The ©aptain 🃏🦈 (@Capt41nMorgan) October 15, 2023

PEOPLE KNOW IT

USC loss, and prob will miss the College Football Playoffs Me: pic.twitter.com/HXtXYAC11z — Greg (@monwell571) October 15, 2023

IT WAS UGLY

#USC College Football Playoff hopes go down in flames in South Bend https://t.co/n5KD7MKPf3 via @trojanswire — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) October 15, 2023

NOWHERE

Live lookin of USC looking for their playoff hopes. pic.twitter.com/fvq9HTSy6k — Brian (@TeamStradley) October 15, 2023

IT'S GONE

Live look at USC’s playoff hopes: pic.twitter.com/FT4SlKfK0p — Tommy Maroon (@tommymaroon2) October 15, 2023

SO LONG

Farewell USC playoff hopes.✌️ — Will Galvez (@willlgalvez) October 15, 2023

TRUTH

#USC was supposed to be the Pac-12 favorite and College Football Playoff contender but all it is right now is a team without an identity https://t.co/Ai0h146TqM — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) October 15, 2023

THIS IS WHY THE PLAYOFF IS NOT REALISTIC AT THIS POINT

USC …

— record vs. ranked: 0-1

(losing 48-20 at No. 21 ND)

— record vs unranked: 6-0

(combined opp record: 13-26)

(best win: at home vs Az/3OT)

Not a top-25 worthy resume — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 15, 2023

USC GOING 12-1 IS SIMPLY UNREALISTIC

USC will probably beat one.. pac 12 always plays themselves out of playoff contention — CelticsSpirits (@celtics_spirits) October 15, 2023

CORRECT

Whole heartedly agree 100%

Gutsy win by Irish & devastating blow to Trojans title hopes, especially if USC can somehow win Pac-12 title with one loss and is vying with another one loss team for 4th seed in playoffs. I don't see that happening, though, with Ducks & Huskies looming https://t.co/DujdfV52ad — @CollegeFootballHullabalooForY'all (@Hullabaloo_WPN) October 15, 2023

BOTTOM LINE

Nov 12, 2022: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

You might say USC is technically still alive for the playoff, and as far as that goes, you’re correct. However, we can say with considerable confidence that USC won’t be a playoff team.

Here’s what needs to happen for USC to make the playoff:

— One of Oklahoma and Florida State must lose

— The Trojans must win each of their next six games, including the Pac-12 Championship Game (which they have to qualify for)

— Winning their next six games would likely mean winning twice against Washington or Oregon (in the regular season and then in the Pac-12 title game)

Technically, this could happen, but it’s unrealistic to the point of not treating as a serious possibility.

USC is a baseball team which has technically not been mathematically eliminated in the playoff chase, but has to win each of its last several games and get several breaks in other games it isn’t playing.

We don’t think we’re overreacting by saying the playoff dream is dead. It is basically on a life support system, and the plug will be pulled soon enough.

