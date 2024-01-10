National reaction to news Alabama head coach Nick Saban is set to retire

Legendary head coach Nick Saban is set to retire and walk away from college football, according to ESPN’s Chris Low, who dropped the bombshell report on Wednesday afternoon.

Saban was hired by the University of Alabama in 2007 and has led the Crimson Tide to six National Championships and 11 Southeastern Conference championships.

Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 10, 2024

Under Saban’s leadership, four skill players have won the Heisman Trophy (Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Bryce Young), while the Crimson Tide has recorded 201 wins during his tenure.

If this truly is it for Saban, he’ll exit the college football coaching ranks with a college record of 292-71-1 and 16 consecutive seasons with a top-five recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Current Eagles who played for Saban include Jalen Hurts, Landon Dickerson, Julio Jones, DeVonta Smith, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, and Tyler Steen.

With the news quickly trickling out, here’s the national reaction to a shocking day in the coaching community.

Anthony Russo

You are not serious?? pic.twitter.com/8xUGmxeuNz — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) January 10, 2024

Adam Schefter

A DAY — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 10, 2024

Voice of the Star

When the only one that could possibly stop you, ever, is retiring… but not before you went through him to get a natty… #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/eXTX06GxUi — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 10, 2024

John Clark

Jalen Hurts’ coach at Alabama, Nick Saban, is retiring according to @ClowESPN. He coached Jalen, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson. The legend is calling it a career pic.twitter.com/9A6D2bF41l — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 10, 2024

Ari Meirov

At age 72, Nick Saban is done at Alabama. At age 72, Pete Carroll is done in Seattle. Bill Belichick, at age 71, is still up in the air. https://t.co/TOMm42yesG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2024

Matt Miller

Back up the Brinks truck, Texas. Can't lose Sark to Tuscaloosa. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 10, 2024

Saban has been a Thursday guest on the Pat McAfee all season long, so tommorrow’s episode could break viewership records.

