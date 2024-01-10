Advertisement
Nick Saban reportedly retiring after 17 seasons, six titles as Alabama head coach

National reaction to news Alabama head coach Nick Saban is set to retire

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
40

Legendary head coach Nick Saban is set to retire and walk away from college football, according to ESPN’s Chris Low, who dropped the bombshell report on Wednesday afternoon.

Saban was hired by the University of Alabama in 2007 and has led the Crimson Tide to six National Championships and 11 Southeastern Conference championships.

Under Saban’s leadership, four skill players have won the Heisman Trophy (Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Bryce Young), while the Crimson Tide has recorded 201 wins during his tenure.

If this truly is it for Saban, he’ll exit the college football coaching ranks with a college record of 292-71-1 and 16 consecutive seasons with a top-five recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Current Eagles who played for Saban include Jalen Hurts, Landon Dickerson, Julio Jones, DeVonta Smith, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, and Tyler Steen.

With the news quickly trickling out, here’s the national reaction to a shocking day in the coaching community.

Saban has been a Thursday guest on the Pat McAfee all season long, so tommorrow’s episode could break viewership records.

