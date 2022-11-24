National reaction: Josh Allen’s late throw steals show as Bills beat Lions
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 12, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
Chris Simms, NBC Sports
🤯 ridiculous throw @JoshAllenQB #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/4o95Ae7BWu
— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) November 24, 2022
Chris Mack, 93.7 The Fan
With pressure collapsing around him and tight coverage, Josh Allen just threw a ball 40 yards, where only his guy could get it, on a frozen frickin’ rope.
Unreal.
— Chris Mack (@THEChrisMack) November 24, 2022
DraftKings
Bills: we need you to rip down the field in 20 seconds
Josh Allen: pic.twitter.com/THM5G2Zm8t
— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 24, 2022
Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus
Josh Allen on a rope to Stefon Diggs. pic.twitter.com/vhJr1hnCn4
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2022
SportsCenter
23 seconds is too much time for @JoshAllenQB 😅 pic.twitter.com/byXfbltnGu
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 24, 2022
Big Cat, Barstool Sports
What a fucking throw. Josh Allen.
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 24, 2022
Ryan Clark, ESPN
Well!! That Josh Allen Arm Arrogance kicked in late!
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 24, 2022
Marcus Spears, ESPN
Josh and Diggs Deliver
— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) November 24, 2022
Mina Kimes, ESPN
No one does NOOOOOOOOOOOYYYYYEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS like Josh Allen
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 24, 2022
Dan Orlovsky, ESPN
Josh Allen
Nails
Y’all keep tripping over INTS 😂
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 24, 2022
Boston Connor, Pat McAfee Show
The Bills and Lions are blessing us with some points on this Thanksgiving.
Lets be grateful for that
— Football (@BostonConnr) November 24, 2022
FanDuel
The Bills have won back-to-back games in Detroit more recently than the Lions 😭#BillsMafia | #NFL pic.twitter.com/Hp7s8jjXvA
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 24, 2022
Jeff Bell, Football Guys
The Bills won back go back games in Detroit.
The last time the Lions did that was Week 11 and 12 in 2016.
— Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) November 24, 2022
John Hyslop, OddsChecker
The Bills had better be ready for the Lions in the Super Bowl.
— John Hyslop (@sloprules) November 24, 2022
Jordan Schultz, The Score
Helluva win for the #Bills. But I absolutely LOVE this #Lions team. Truly believe they’re moving in the right direction. Going to be in the playoff conversation – and much more – for a long time moving forward.
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 24, 2022
Kevin Wildes, First Things First
Wow. Good gutsy win for the Bills. The Patriots beat the Lions 29-0.
— Wildes (@kevinwildes) November 24, 2022
Bill Barnwell, ESPN
Lions should have the lead. pic.twitter.com/aY0XpuZRnJ
— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 24, 2022
Spotrac
The #Bills now have as many wins (2) in Detroit as the #Lions do this season.
— Spotrac (@spotrac) November 24, 2022
Josiah Johnson, Fubo
Lions watching Josh Allen and Diggs lead the Bills to the win pic.twitter.com/LDZSQYM4Cf
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 24, 2022
Robert Griffin III, ESPN
That’s the difference between Josh Allen and Jared Goff in a nutshell. When the Lions needed a big throw Goff missed it. When the Bills needed a big throw, Josh Allen made it.
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 24, 2022