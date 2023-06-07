National reaction to Bills’ QB Josh Allen landing Madden NFL 24 cover over Jalen Hurts

If you believe in the Madden Curse being a real thing, then Josh Allen landing the cover of ‘Madden 24’ isn’t the worst thing to happen.

Here is the official trailer for Madden NFL 24: pic.twitter.com/2cqiKfRlFA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 7, 2023

EA Sports announced that they have their cover athlete for Madden 24 and it is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen posted the pics below on his social media showing his gratitude for making a childhood dream come true.

Here is the full list of Madden cover athletes:

2000 John Madden

2001 Eddie George

2002 Daunte Culpepper

2003 Marshall Faulk

2004 Michael Vick

2005 Ray Lewis

2006 Donovan McNabb

2007 Shaun Alexander

2008 Vince Young

2009 Brett Favre

2010 Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald

2011 Drew Brees

2012 Peyton Hillis

2013 Calvin Johnson

2014 Barry Sanders

2014* Adrian Peterson

2015 Richard Sherman

2016 Odell Beckham Jr.

2017 Rob Gronkowski

2018 Tom Brady

2019 Antonio Brown

2020 Patrick Mahomes

2021 Lamar Jackson

2022 Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

2023 John Madden

2024 Josh Allen

Hurts was a finalist for the honor along with Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and others.

Josh Allen couldn't be happier to be on the cover of Madden 24 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6kDZhcg5dF — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) June 7, 2023

This is Jalen Hurts in Madden 24.

Jalen was one of the finalists for the cover but Josh Allen got it. pic.twitter.com/VxQdFcq4in — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 7, 2023

Reid is certainly deserving if you’re going to put a coach on the cover.

Bills QB Josh Allen will be on the cover of “Madden 24,” he announced. Allen becomes the first Bills player to be displayed on the “Madden NFL” cover and the eighth quarterback since 2001.https://t.co/G0sQYjp20n pic.twitter.com/IEX9LbhAgq — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 7, 2023

This was meaner to Kirk than Twitter during a Primetime matchup https://t.co/FXP5RzIL7h — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) June 7, 2023

Antoine Winfield cameo here, though not the most flattering … https://t.co/WhuO8KE2kf — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 7, 2023

Titans Bills 308

✅ first Bill on the cover

✅ first cover with fans included (shoutout Bills Mafia) …and much more to come. https://t.co/PNDTflELJM — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) June 7, 2023

Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolls away from pressure.

Josh Allen is the first Bills’ player ever to be featured on the #Madden24 cover. https://t.co/Jr4spUs7Yn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2023

Josh Allen 🤝 Madden Josh Allen is the Madden 24 cover athlete 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w2HHqTYt9i — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 7, 2023

Josh Allen joins an elite class of QBs that have recently graced the Madden cover 🤩 @EAMaddenNFL | #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/Ga2tK9JSSK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 327

Man, they really didn’t do any favors for Kirk Cousins or Patrick Queen. https://t.co/CGHU2iJG7W — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) June 7, 2023

The newest cover athlete for #Madden24:pic.twitter.com/CGS25WyW3o — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 7, 2023

Josh Allen graces the cover of #Madden24 🙌 He's the first Bills player to ever be on the cover 🎮 @EAMaddenNFL | @JoshAllenQB pic.twitter.com/9HL7ext5cu — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2023

This is a sick cover photo pic.twitter.com/r2NJFjcC6O — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 7, 2023

