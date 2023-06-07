National reaction to Bills’ QB Josh Allen landing Madden NFL 24 cover over Jalen Hurts
If you believe in the Madden Curse being a real thing, then Josh Allen landing the cover of ‘Madden 24’ isn’t the worst thing to happen.
Here is the official trailer for Madden NFL 24: pic.twitter.com/2cqiKfRlFA
EA Sports announced that they have their cover athlete for Madden 24 and it is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen posted the pics below on his social media showing his gratitude for making a childhood dream come true.
Here is the full list of Madden cover athletes:
2000 John Madden
2001 Eddie George
2002 Daunte Culpepper
2003 Marshall Faulk
2004 Michael Vick
2005 Ray Lewis
2006 Donovan McNabb
2007 Shaun Alexander
2008 Vince Young
2009 Brett Favre
2010 Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald
2011 Drew Brees
2012 Peyton Hillis
2013 Calvin Johnson
2014 Barry Sanders
2014* Adrian Peterson
2015 Richard Sherman
2016 Odell Beckham Jr.
2017 Rob Gronkowski
2018 Tom Brady
2019 Antonio Brown
2020 Patrick Mahomes
2021 Lamar Jackson
2022 Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady
2023 John Madden
2024 Josh Allen
Hurts was a finalist for the honor along with Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and others.
Josh Allen couldn't be happier to be on the cover of Madden 24 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6kDZhcg5dF
A childhood dream come true 🙏
#Madden24 | #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/8PYdq9WOuH
He makes video game plays in real life. Now he makes the cover of Madden 24 🔥@JoshAllenQB x @EAMaddenNFL #CAA x #NFL x #TBDTB x #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/Jew3yp62hL
Good, I believe in the “Madden Curse” #FlyEaglesFly 💚 https://t.co/BQ64qV7wz3
This is Jalen Hurts in Madden 24.
Jalen was one of the finalists for the cover but Josh Allen got it. pic.twitter.com/VxQdFcq4in
Reid is certainly deserving if you’re going to put a coach on the cover.
It's time, EA. pic.twitter.com/MpGam8Dzta
Bills QB Josh Allen will be on the cover of “Madden 24,” he announced.
Allen becomes the first Bills player to be displayed on the “Madden NFL” cover and the eighth quarterback since 2001.https://t.co/G0sQYjp20n pic.twitter.com/IEX9LbhAgq
This was meaner to Kirk than Twitter during a Primetime matchup https://t.co/FXP5RzIL7h
Antoine Winfield cameo here, though not the most flattering … https://t.co/WhuO8KE2kf
✅ first Bill on the cover
✅ first cover with fans included (shoutout Bills Mafia)
…and much more to come. https://t.co/PNDTflELJM
The official Madden '24 trailer…https://t.co/DH4H4w4WOP
Josh Allen is the first Bills’ player ever to be featured on the #Madden24 cover. https://t.co/Jr4spUs7Yn
Josh Allen 🤝 Madden
Josh Allen is the Madden 24 cover athlete 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w2HHqTYt9i
Josh Allen joins an elite class of QBs that have recently graced the Madden cover 🤩 @EAMaddenNFL | #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/Ga2tK9JSSK
Madden cover revealed! https://t.co/Soimtt3PpI
Man, they really didn’t do any favors for Kirk Cousins or Patrick Queen. https://t.co/CGHU2iJG7W
The newest cover athlete for #Madden24:pic.twitter.com/CGS25WyW3o
Josh Allen graces the cover of #Madden24 🙌
He's the first Bills player to ever be on the cover 🎮 @EAMaddenNFL | @JoshAllenQB pic.twitter.com/9HL7ext5cu
This is a sick cover photo pic.twitter.com/r2NJFjcC6O
The #Madden24 Cover is yours, @JoshAllenQB!!
Welcome to the Fam @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/3c8Kxh61k3
JOSH. ALLEN.
2024 @EAMADDENNFL COVER.
THAT’S OUR QUARTERBACK.https://t.co/Mh3nFyeHEy pic.twitter.com/tw6HwjYZNO
