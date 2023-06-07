National reaction to Bills’ QB Josh Allen landing Madden NFL 24 cover over Jalen Hurts

Glenn Erby
·5 min read
3

If you believe in the Madden Curse being a real thing, then Josh Allen landing the cover of ‘Madden 24’ isn’t the worst thing to happen.

EA Sports announced that they have their cover athlete for Madden 24 and it is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen posted the pics below on his social media showing his gratitude for making a childhood dream come true.

Here is the full list of Madden cover athletes:

2000 John Madden
2001 Eddie George
2002 Daunte Culpepper
2003 Marshall Faulk
2004 Michael Vick
2005 Ray Lewis
2006 Donovan McNabb
2007 Shaun Alexander
2008 Vince Young
2009 Brett Favre
2010 Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald
2011 Drew Brees
2012 Peyton Hillis
2013 Calvin Johnson
2014 Barry Sanders
2014* Adrian Peterson
2015 Richard Sherman
2016 Odell Beckham Jr.
2017 Rob Gronkowski
2018 Tom Brady
2019 Antonio Brown
2020 Patrick Mahomes
2021 Lamar Jackson
2022 Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady
2023 John Madden
2024 Josh Allen

Hurts was a finalist for the honor along with Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and others.

Josh Allen

Reid is certainly deserving if you’re going to put a coach on the cover.

