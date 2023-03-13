National reaction to Javon Hargrave leaving the Eagles for a 4-year, $84M deal with 49ers

Glenn Erby
The Javon Hargrave era is over in Philadelphia, as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is headed to the San Francisco 49ers on a huge deal.

The $21 million per season puts Hargrave at third in the NFL behind Daron Payne ($22.5 million per) and Aaron Donald.

Hargrave was listed ahead of Daron Payne on ESPN’s top 50 free agents, list and if not for the five-year age difference, the Eagles’ defensive tackle could be resetting the market.

Hargrave had 11 sacks and 37 tackles this season, and his 17.2% pass rush win rate when he was lined up on the interior ranked third in the NFL behind only Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Houston’s Maliek Collins. The game-wrecking defensive tackle had 23 sacks in three seasons with the Eagles.

He’ll now join a 49ers roster that’s loaded and likely headed for a potential 2024 postseason matchup.

He’res the national reaction to Hargrave moving on.

