National reaction to Javon Hargrave leaving the Eagles for a 4-year, $84M deal with 49ers
The Javon Hargrave era is over in Philadelphia, as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is headed to the San Francisco 49ers on a huge deal.
The $21 million per season puts Hargrave at third in the NFL behind Daron Payne ($22.5 million per) and Aaron Donald.
Hargrave was listed ahead of Daron Payne on ESPN’s top 50 free agents, list and if not for the five-year age difference, the Eagles’ defensive tackle could be resetting the market.
Hargrave had 11 sacks and 37 tackles this season, and his 17.2% pass rush win rate when he was lined up on the interior ranked third in the NFL behind only Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Houston’s Maliek Collins. The game-wrecking defensive tackle had 23 sacks in three seasons with the Eagles.
He’ll now join a 49ers roster that’s loaded and likely headed for a potential 2024 postseason matchup.
He’res the national reaction to Hargrave moving on.
Eric Branch
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers definitely swung for the fences by signing Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to an $84 million deal.
#49ers go big, sign Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to $84 million deal. https://t.co/7BaevRVRR0 pic.twitter.com/XxjKvkAWa5
— Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) March 13, 2023
PFF
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
49ers DIs last year combined for 88 total pressures. 8 different players.
Hargrave had 66 by himself.
— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 13, 2023
NFL
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The newest addition the @49ers defense, Javon Hargrave 😳 @Jay_MostWanted pic.twitter.com/ZUI0K1F2mo
— NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023
Ian Rapoport
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Javon Hargrave is signing with the #49ers on a 4-year, $84M deal, source said. The top DT on the market. https://t.co/XGKkUPWycn
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023
Adam Schefter
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Eagles now lost two starting defensive players, Javon Hargrave and T.J. Edwards, and they won’t be their only losses.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
chill
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 13, 2023
Erock
Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
In 2020 the #Eagles signed JH to a 3 year deal worth $39 million ($26 million guaranteed). He just signed for a 4 year deal worth $84 million ($40 million guaranteed).
Moral of the story…sign the NEXT Javon Hargrave before he becomes Javon Hargrave.
Wishing him the best in SF!
— EROCK (@EROCK_Eagles) March 13, 2023
Field Yates
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Adding Javon Hargrave to the best defense in the NFL.
Holy crap the 49ers are LOADED on defense.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2023
NextGenStats
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Javon Hargrave generated a 14.1% pressure rate over the last two seasons, the only defensive tackle over 12% (min. 500 pass rushes).
💡 49ers defensive tackles recorded 59 pressures combined in 2022, 4th-fewest in the NFL.#FTTB https://t.co/2UIHTjrKzt pic.twitter.com/8AFYTiU31T
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 13, 2023
Mike Kaye
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Wilks is going to be like John Wick in SF with Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa in trenches.
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 13, 2023
Pat McAfee
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
🚨BAG ALERT🚨
Javon Hargrave has reached an agreement with the 49ers on a four year $80M deal that includes $40M guaranteed #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9kBkxCoMli
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2023
Emmanuel Acho
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Javon Hargrave to the Niners is an absolutely brilliant move.
The Niners defense just took its only weakness and made it a strength!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4GD9khyfHs
— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 13, 2023
NFL Network
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Javon Hargrave got the 💰 in the Bay.
Our crew react to the @49ers adding a HUGE piece on defense ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2nQPvErHFY
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 13, 2023