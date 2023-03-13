National reaction to Javon Hargrave leaving the Eagles for a 4-year, $84M deal with 49ers

The Javon Hargrave era is over in Philadelphia, as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is headed to the San Francisco 49ers on a huge deal.

The $21 million per season puts Hargrave at third in the NFL behind Daron Payne ($22.5 million per) and Aaron Donald.

Hargrave was listed ahead of Daron Payne on ESPN’s top 50 free agents, list and if not for the five-year age difference, the Eagles’ defensive tackle could be resetting the market.

Hargrave had 11 sacks and 37 tackles this season, and his 17.2% pass rush win rate when he was lined up on the interior ranked third in the NFL behind only Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Houston’s Maliek Collins. The game-wrecking defensive tackle had 23 sacks in three seasons with the Eagles.

He’ll now join a 49ers roster that’s loaded and likely headed for a potential 2024 postseason matchup.

He’res the national reaction to Hargrave moving on.

Eric Branch

The 49ers definitely swung for the fences by signing Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to an $84 million deal.

#49ers go big, sign Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to $84 million deal. https://t.co/7BaevRVRR0 pic.twitter.com/XxjKvkAWa5 — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) March 13, 2023

PFF

49ers DIs last year combined for 88 total pressures. 8 different players. Hargrave had 66 by himself. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 13, 2023

NFL

Ian Rapoport

Javon Hargrave is signing with the #49ers on a 4-year, $84M deal, source said. The top DT on the market. https://t.co/XGKkUPWycn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Adam Schefter

Eagles now lost two starting defensive players, Javon Hargrave and T.J. Edwards, and they won’t be their only losses. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

NBC Sports Philadelphia

chill — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 13, 2023

Erock

In 2020 the #Eagles signed JH to a 3 year deal worth $39 million ($26 million guaranteed). He just signed for a 4 year deal worth $84 million ($40 million guaranteed). Moral of the story…sign the NEXT Javon Hargrave before he becomes Javon Hargrave. Wishing him the best in SF! — EROCK (@EROCK_Eagles) March 13, 2023

Field Yates

Adding Javon Hargrave to the best defense in the NFL. Holy crap the 49ers are LOADED on defense. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2023

NextGenStats

Javon Hargrave generated a 14.1% pressure rate over the last two seasons, the only defensive tackle over 12% (min. 500 pass rushes). 💡 49ers defensive tackles recorded 59 pressures combined in 2022, 4th-fewest in the NFL.#FTTB https://t.co/2UIHTjrKzt pic.twitter.com/8AFYTiU31T — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 13, 2023

Mike Kaye

Steve Wilks is going to be like John Wick in SF with Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa in trenches. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 13, 2023

Pat McAfee

🚨BAG ALERT🚨 Javon Hargrave has reached an agreement with the 49ers on a four year $80M deal that includes $40M guaranteed #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9kBkxCoMli — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2023

Emmanuel Acho

Javon Hargrave to the Niners is an absolutely brilliant move. The Niners defense just took its only weakness and made it a strength!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4GD9khyfHs — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 13, 2023

NFL Network

Javon Hargrave got the 💰 in the Bay. Our crew react to the @49ers adding a HUGE piece on defense ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2nQPvErHFY — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 13, 2023

