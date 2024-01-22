Advertisement

National reaction to Jason Kelce going shirtless in Buffalo to celebrate a Chiefs TD

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
1

Jason Kelce is contemplating retirement, but that hasn’t stopped the Eagles All-Pro center from enjoying life, and brother Travis’ AFC divisional matchup against the Bills.

Kelce spent Saturday evening tailgating with Bills Mafia, hanging out with Taylor Swift and breaking the internet after going shirtless to celebrate a touchdown by his litte brother.

The older Kelce even came out of his suite shirtless to chug beers with Buffalo fans, and social media reacted accordingly.

John Anderson

Katie

Crossing Broad

NFL

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire