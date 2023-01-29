Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown had a heated pregame exchange with 49ers’ Jimmie Ward

The Eagles acquired A.J. Brown for moments like Sunday and the talented wide receiver has already set the tone for the NFC Championship Game.

While warming up, 49ers safety Jimmie Ward bumped Brown while running through Philadelphia’s warm-up area and that bump turned into a heated exchange of words.

Social media reacts to everything and the pregame dustup was no different.

Brown for two scores on Sunday.

