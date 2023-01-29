Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown had a heated pregame exchange with 49ers’ Jimmie Ward
The Eagles acquired A.J. Brown for moments like Sunday and the talented wide receiver has already set the tone for the NFC Championship Game.
While warming up, 49ers safety Jimmie Ward bumped Brown while running through Philadelphia’s warm-up area and that bump turned into a heated exchange of words.
Social media reacts to everything and the pregame dustup was no different.
John Clark
AJ Brown and Jimmie Ward getting into it pregame
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 29, 2023
Chris Dougherty
Brown for two scores on Sunday.
AJ Brown to score 2 TDs ✅ https://t.co/gz7VzgDLPu
— Chris Dougherty (@christalksports) January 29, 2023
Hayden Grack
All-tine playoff performance ahead?
AJ Brown all time performance incoming https://t.co/eVsEDDmvng
— Hayden Grack (@ButtGrack9) January 29, 2023
Fox Sports
Things are getting chippy in Philly 😳 pic.twitter.com/AfFWmlH5da
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023
The Sporting News
AJ Brown and Jimmie Ward get into it before the game 👀
🎥: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/gnhbeqvZ5x
— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) January 29, 2023
Die-Hard Fans
AJ Brown and Jimmie Ward got into it during pre-game warm up 👀 pic.twitter.com/07AfWvfoBK
— DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) January 29, 2023