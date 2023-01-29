Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown had a heated pregame exchange with 49ers’ Jimmie Ward

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles acquired A.J. Brown for moments like Sunday and the talented wide receiver has already set the tone for the NFC Championship Game.

While warming up, 49ers safety Jimmie Ward bumped Brown while running through Philadelphia’s warm-up area and that bump turned into a heated exchange of words.

Social media reacts to everything and the pregame dustup was no different.

John Clark

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Dougherty

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Brown for two scores on Sunday.

Hayden Grack

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

All-tine playoff performance ahead?

Fox Sports

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Sporting News

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Die-Hard Fans

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories