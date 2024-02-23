National reaction to A.J. Brown calling into 94WIP to set the record straight

A.J. Brown is one of the most authentic people you’ll ever meet, and that straight-shooter approach has left some confused and unsure of how to read the All-Pro wide receiver.

Brown wants to play football and has no time for the media shenanigans that engulf Philadelphia and its legendary sports radio culture.

With rumors of locker room discourse swirling, Brown called into Sports Radio 94WIP to set the record straight on some things and get to the root of the local media’s apparent infatuation with controversy and negativity surrounding the team.

AJ Brown on @SportsRadioWIP on the idea that there is an issue with his relationship with Jalen Hurts: "I think that is BS. I'm not going to get into our relationship on the air…it wasn't a problem when I was on my six-game streak. They only started talking about that when we… — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 23, 2024

Brown made it clear that he wants to “remain with the Eagles”, and steered clear of any discussions involivng his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The national media reacted to everything involving the Eagles, and Brown’s radio debut was no different.

94WIP

Here is the full conversation with A.J. Brown on today's @AfternoonsWIP with @Ike58Reese and @JackFritzWIP. (@1kalwaysopen_ – A.J. confirmed he was previously hacked, but this is his account again)https://t.co/hwAxgRlHbE — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 23, 2024

Brenden Deeg

A.J. Brown is the man for doing that. Howie, give him a lifetime contract. pic.twitter.com/g71zhqWtMX — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) February 23, 2024

94WIP

A.J. Brown really called into the station. 🚨 "I have no problem. I want to be here, it's as simple as that. I love where I'm at, it's as simple as that. Next question." (@AfternoonsWIP) pic.twitter.com/F86LRfH8c7 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 23, 2024

Philly Talk Podcast

AJ Brown to end his WIP call ⬇️ I want to let Philly fans know I love them and everyone who’s making up rumors, you need to find another job. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/MQjCP8Vw0b — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) February 23, 2024

Jon Marks

Honest question bc I’ve been off the air for 2+ months. What rumors did WIP make up? I think the general consensus from most media members and fans was there was something going on internally. And AJ wouldn’t even address his relationship with Jalen. Does he think we are stupid? https://t.co/R1dofSidcI — Jon Marks (@JonMarksMedia) February 23, 2024

Dave Uram

A.J. Brown told WIP he feels he's misunderstood as a player and person, which is frustrating to him. He says he's not a diva, and it's actually the other way around. He implies sidelines frustrations are about holding teammates accountable. @KYWNewsradio — Dave Uram (@MrUram) February 23, 2024

Brooks Kubena

Another day in Philly. https://t.co/cnqHFv1kux — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) February 23, 2024

E.J. Smith

A.J. Brown just called into @SportsRadioWIP. He was asked how he felt about being on the #Eagles roster and said the following: "I want to be here. It's as simple as that. I love where I'm at, it's simple as that, next question." — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) February 23, 2024

94WIP

"I'm the person you need on this team because I am willing to hold people accountable, make people around me better. But nobody sees that. All you see is the little flare ups…Nobody in that building works harder than me, I can stand on that and say that." — A.J. Brown on 94WIP pic.twitter.com/owAynjeztv — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 23, 2024

Tucker Bagley

This is the most authentic an athlete has been in a very long time. That was an unbelievable 20 minutes from AJ Brown and @AfternoonsWIP — Tucker Bagley (@TBagleySports) February 23, 2024

Joe Giglio

That was incredible radio @AfternoonsWIP. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) February 23, 2024

Nolan Foster

Be thankful Philly has a guy like AJ Brown it’s not easy playing here we could be left with the WR Core from the 2000s — Nolan Foster (@NolanFosterNFL) February 23, 2024

Jeff Kerr

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire