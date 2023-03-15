National reaction to Eagles releasing CB Darius Slay

In a move that could have huge ramifications this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are planning to release cornerback Darius Slay according to Adam Schefter.

The move will come hours after the team was able to retain James Bradberry on a three-year, $38 million deal.

Eagles plan to release CB Darius Slay, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Slay appeared to confirm the news himself via his Twitter account.

Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.. — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2023

According to Over the Cap’s potential transaction chart, the Eagles could have easily created $12 million in salary cap space by restructuring Slay’s deal.

With the Post June 1 release, Philadelphia will create $17.5 million in cap space, but the team will gain $8.6 million in a dead salary cap.

If they cut Slay immediately, they gain $3 million in cap space but gain $22.4 million in dead cap space.

The #Eagles will designate CB Darius Slay as a post-6/1 release, source says, which would push over $13 million of his cap hit into 2024. He'll count $8 million and change against the 2023 cap. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Slay changed the culture at cornerback here in Philadelphia for a few years.

A.J. Brown tweeted this after the Darius Slay news broke 😬 pic.twitter.com/5ir0MQyukU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 15, 2023

Eagles Subtractions on Defense this offseason: Marcus Epps –> Raiders

T.J. Edwards –> Bears

Darius Slay –> Cut

Kyzir White –> Cardinals

Javon Hargrave –> 49ers They've lost 5 of their top 9 players in terms of defensive snaps played in 2022 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tgKCBVTQEj — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 15, 2023

The post-June 1 release means we’re unlikely to see a Jalen Hurts extension until this summer.

Eagles moving on from the 5-time Pro Bowler in what's sure to be a polarizing decision. Will be interesting to see if it's designated as a post-June 1 release or done straight up. Cap ramifications either way. James Bradberry and Player TBD are the top CBs. https://t.co/67UPq8X4EJ — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 15, 2023

Any team that is a cornerback away will be calling Slay.

Darius Slay is a 5-time Pro Bowler who loves the challenge of facing an opposing team's top wide receiver man-to-man. An elite player just became available to sign… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2023

Was there a market for a trade, and if so, why would any team give up compensation for a player looking to extend his deal?

Was nobody offering anything for Slay? Probably more complicated than that. Trading him would only free up 3 mil or so of cap room. Designating him as a post-June 1 cut clears more than $17 mil. I would guess the space is more important than a late-round pick. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) March 15, 2023

Opposing QBs targeting Slay: First 8 games: 26-53 [49.1%], 248 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT, 51.5 passer rationg

[comp. pct. #3 in NFL, passer rating #2] Last 12 games: 27-37 [71.1%], 346 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 134.3 passer rating

[comp. pct. 59th of 65, passer rating last of 65]@Stathead — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) March 15, 2023

Is Slay slowing down?

Darius Slay 2022 via @PFF Week 1 thru Week 6: Targeted 32 times, 14 catches allowed for 168 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT, 31.8 passer rating Week 7 thru Super Bowl: Targeted 51 times, 33 catches allowed for 391 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 114.1 passer rating Started hot, finished cold.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) March 15, 2023

Darius Slay and Zeke are being released 😳 Live reaction on the PFF NFL Show ⬇️ — PFF (@PFF) March 15, 2023

The #Eagles defense has now lost Darius Slay, Javon Hargrave, Kyzir White, TJ Edwards and Marcus Epps, while CJ Gardner-Johnson is still a FA. Eagles knew this was coming. Plenty of time to figure it out, and it's probably safe to assume they have something up their sleeve. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023

The Eagles’ defense most definitely won’t look the same.

Of the Eagles' 11 defensive starters in the Super Bowl, 4 are already not returning in 2023: CB Darius Slay

DT Javon Hargrave

LB T.J. Edwards

S Marcus Epps S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DT Fletcher Cox and DT Linval Joseph remain free agents as of now. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2023

The top quarterback coach in the game was left befuddled as well.

I need to know how a corner who played like a top 5 corner all last year gets released? https://t.co/WuPuMuCp42 — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) March 15, 2023

A regular reminder for OTC readers: if you wonder why you'll still see Darius Slay's contract on the Eagles (as well as on a new team), it's because Philadelphia has to keep that contract as is on the books until after June 2. https://t.co/3lfIQjU6il — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 15, 2023

No. 10 pick gets more juicy with the Eagles’ decision to release 5-time Pro Bowler and team captain Darius Slay. Lots of talent in this year’s draft (Christian Gonzales, Devon Witherspoon, Joey Porter Jr.) but Eagles haven’t taken a defensive back in the first round since 2002. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 15, 2023

Curious to see where Slay ends up, but man he's still a good CB. One of my favorite matchups to watch: McLaurin vs. Slay. Both talented, but both play chess on the field with their approach etc. Always fun to watch how they adjust to what each other is doing. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 15, 2023

It's unclear how much cap space the #Raiders have remaining, but it's likely around $20 million. I feel like you have to at least make a call to Darius Slay's representation, no? — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 15, 2023

There are cornerback-needy teams around the NFL, such as the Jaguars, Texans, Raiders, 49ers, and Lions to name a few.

Darius Slay bids farewell to Philly Where will he land next? pic.twitter.com/dz6wUxciIu — PFF (@PFF) March 15, 2023

Devon Witherspoon or Christian Gonzalez would fit, but will the Eagles select a cornerback at No. 10 overall?

Darius Slay out in Philly? Create your own mock drafts⬇️https://t.co/swpkMnFALg pic.twitter.com/Q75iRizVwY — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 15, 2023

The Eagles will part ways CB Darius Slay, per @jeffphowe. pic.twitter.com/JPdSHivSsW — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 15, 2023

Damn slay — Lord Brunson tweets (@lord_brunson) March 15, 2023

I’m not sure Slay was getting three years of guaranteed money from any team, let alone Philadelphia.

Sources say Darius Slay is asking for a 3yr guaranteed deal .. the eagles will not comply with that. If the birds cannot find a trade partner … they more than likely will cut him — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) March 15, 2023

