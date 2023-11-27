National reaction to Eagles’ Jake Elliott nailing a 59 yard field goal to force OT vs. Bills

Jake Elliott has established himself as one of the best kickers in the NFL, and if the Eagles are able to pull this game out, he’ll certainly land another weekly honor.

The veteran kicker nailed a 59 yard field goal with under 30 seconds in regulation to pull Philadelphia even with Buffalo, 31-31.

The kicked forced the game to overtime.

Social media reacts to everything, and Elliott’s bomb in the rain was no different.

Jefff Kerr

That 59-yard FG by Jake Elliott was the third longest FG in #Eagles history. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 27, 2023

NextGenStats

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Jake Elliott had just a 20.9% chance of making his game tying 59-yard field goal. Elliott has made all three of his field goals with a sub-25% make probability in his career, the most attempts by any kicker without a miss since 2016.#BUFvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/x9HITKtN2L — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 27, 2023

NFL

