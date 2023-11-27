Advertisement

National reaction to Eagles’ Jake Elliott nailing a 59 yard field goal to force OT vs. Bills

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
2

Jake Elliott has established himself as one of the best kickers in the NFL, and if the Eagles are able to pull this game out, he’ll certainly land another weekly honor.

The veteran kicker nailed a 59 yard field goal with under 30 seconds in regulation to pull Philadelphia even with Buffalo, 31-31.

The kicked forced the game to overtime.

Social media reacts to everything, and Elliott’s bomb in the rain was no different.

Jefff Kerr

NextGenStats

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

NFL

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire