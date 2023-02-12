LOOK: Eagles’ fans boo Dak Prescott while he was accepting the Walter Payton Man Of The Year award

6
Glenn Erby
·2 min read

Dak Prescott couldn’t bring himself to root for the Eagles in the Super Bowl, so he shouldn’t be shocked that Philadelphia fans returned the favor.

Prior to the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII, Andrew Whitworth presented the Cowboys’ star quarterback with the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The moment recognized Prescott’s work in the community and is centered around the great Walter Payton, one of the NFL’s greatest players and greatest men.

While being introduced as the winner of the award, Eagles fans didn’t hold back the boos and let them rain down on Prescott.

Social media reacts to everything, and the reaction to Philly fans was what you’d expect.

Pat McAfee

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jon Machota

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Palazzolo

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Steve makes a good point before the confusion and Santa Claus references begin.

Jori Epstein

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

mid-life crisis actor

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Mike Jones

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dave Zirin

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak got booed for breaking protocol and not rolling with the NFC East.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

