LOOK: Eagles’ fans boo Dak Prescott while he was accepting the Walter Payton Man Of The Year award

Gotta love Eagles fans booing Dak while he’s receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award pic.twitter.com/QKvfFCppQq — JDM (@Joshua__DM) February 12, 2023

Dak Prescott couldn’t bring himself to root for the Eagles in the Super Bowl, so he shouldn’t be shocked that Philadelphia fans returned the favor.

Prior to the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII, Andrew Whitworth presented the Cowboys’ star quarterback with the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The moment recognized Prescott’s work in the community and is centered around the great Walter Payton, one of the NFL’s greatest players and greatest men.

While being introduced as the winner of the award, Eagles fans didn’t hold back the boos and let them rain down on Prescott.

Social media reacts to everything, and the reaction to Philly fans was what you’d expect.

Pat McAfee

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Eagles fans booing Dak while he was accepting the Walter Payton Man Of The Year award is fucking beautifullll 😂😂😂 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 12, 2023

Jon Machota

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award before the Super Bowl in Arizona. Eagles fans booing him. Dak laughs: “Philly fans.” pic.twitter.com/3R8Ofjon5X — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 12, 2023

The Athletic

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott is introduced as this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year winner… …and was promptly booed by Eagles fans 😂 🎥 @NFL | #SBLVIIpic.twitter.com/c8IwA1Yy5w — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 12, 2023

Steve Palazzolo

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Steve makes a good point before the confusion and Santa Claus references begin.

Booing the star, not the award https://t.co/7IQ5pBPlT0 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) February 12, 2023

Jori Epstein

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

True to form, Eagles fans in the house heartily boo Cowboys QB Dak Prescott when he’s presented as Walter Payton Man of the Year pic.twitter.com/SiXBDGCSDG — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 12, 2023

mid-life crisis actor

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Congratulations to Dak Prescott for getting on the field at the Super Bowl — mid-life crisis actor (@Southern_Philly) February 12, 2023

Mike Jones

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Eagles fans boo Dak Prescott as he's introduced for winning Walter Payton Man of the Year. lol — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) February 12, 2023

Dave Zirin

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak got booed for breaking protocol and not rolling with the NFC East.

They're booing Dak for his philanthropic efforts! Bless Philly. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire