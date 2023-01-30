National reaction to Eagles earning Super Bowl berth after a 31-7 win over 49ers

The Eagles advanced to Super Bowl 57 with a 31-7 win over the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Jalen Hurts was 15-25 passing for 121 yards, while adding 11 carries for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Miles Sanders had 11 carries for 42 yards and two rushing touchdowns while the Philadelphia defense sacked 49ers passers three times on the afternoon.

With the Eagles awaiting the Bengals-Chiefs winner, here’s the national reaction to Sunday’s win.

RJ Ochoa

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

RJ knows best.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been to 7 NFC Championship Games since the Dallas Cowboys have last been to one. Additionally the Eagles have now been to 3 Super Bowls since the Dallas Cowboys have last been in just the title game (obvs they won one). They are the modern standard. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 29, 2023

Eric Branch -- SF Chronicle

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

49ers bullied, battered, and beaten by Eagles, fall 31-7 in NFC title game.

NFL.com

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts, swarming defense lead Eagles to dominant win over the 49ers and trip to the Super Bowl

Fox Sports

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

FLY EAGLES FLY! 🦅 The @Eagles are NFC Champions and off to the Super Bowl! #ItsAPhillyThing pic.twitter.com/OeLpWzxxMh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

Reuben Amaro

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Folks,never take these moments in Philly sports for granted.I know there is more work to be done but when you have NL Champs and NFC Champs in the same “year” it is something that rarely happens in a lifetime.Cherish this.And remember how special this is. Go @Phillies Go @Eagles — Ruben Amaro, Jr. (@RAJr_20) January 30, 2023

Anita Baker

Story continues

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Thank You @Eagles for this Personal, Invitation. My Birthday weekend, is Unsurpassed and Filled with JOY, to Sing for You!

ABXO https://t.co/ffEVPnV29h — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 29, 2023

SportsCenter

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The streets are wild in Philly after the Eagles win 😳 (via @Phillies_Muse) pic.twitter.com/TpG79l2J5R — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2023

Complex

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Jalen Hurts do the Fresh Prince handshake 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nTPatYZA98 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 29, 2023

Nina Baratti

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Art Stapleton

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Empire State Building in New York City showed the Birds some love.

When the @EmpireStateBldg gets invited to Giants camp this summer … pic.twitter.com/4Cb4qPMZkS — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 30, 2023

NFL

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Tolentino

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

All-Pro Eagles QB1, MVP finalist, NFC Champ 24-year-old Jalen Hurts soaking in the victory pic.twitter.com/fJxi9e69J8 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 30, 2023

ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Empire State Building changed its colors to green and white after the Eagles win 👀 (via @EmpireStateBldg) pic.twitter.com/9CF8qKVe8r — ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2023

Zach Rosenblatt

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Can’t believe I ever doubted a guy with this much swag was going to be great. pic.twitter.com/GlspLakNn7 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 30, 2023

ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What a difference one year makes 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZIRZ1qADRu — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2023

Pro Football Talk

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Give them a break on this. They’ve been waiting to use the green and white lights for more than 50 years. https://t.co/h5lUdbLj1G — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2023

Marcus Spears

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bruh I watched @JalenHurts get pulled from a National championship! Celebrate his teammate @Tua after throwing a game winner!! NeverBlinked adjusted went to OU and Balled and now going to a SB!! Rumble young man Rumble! From day 1 Built the right way and here we are 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire