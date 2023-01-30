National reaction to Eagles earning Super Bowl berth after a 31-7 win over 49ers
The Eagles advanced to Super Bowl 57 with a 31-7 win over the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.
Jalen Hurts was 15-25 passing for 121 yards, while adding 11 carries for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown.
Miles Sanders had 11 carries for 42 yards and two rushing touchdowns while the Philadelphia defense sacked 49ers passers three times on the afternoon.
With the Eagles awaiting the Bengals-Chiefs winner, here’s the national reaction to Sunday’s win.
RJ Ochoa
RJ knows best.
The Philadelphia Eagles have been to 7 NFC Championship Games since the Dallas Cowboys have last been to one.
Additionally the Eagles have now been to 3 Super Bowls since the Dallas Cowboys have last been in just the title game (obvs they won one).
They are the modern standard.
— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 29, 2023
Eric Branch -- SF Chronicle
49ers bullied, battered, and beaten by Eagles, fall 31-7 in NFC title game.
NFL.com
Jalen Hurts, swarming defense lead Eagles to dominant win over the 49ers and trip to the Super Bowl
Fox Sports
FLY EAGLES FLY! 🦅
The @Eagles are NFC Champions and off to the Super Bowl! #ItsAPhillyThing pic.twitter.com/OeLpWzxxMh
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023
Reuben Amaro
Folks,never take these moments in Philly sports for granted.I know there is more work to be done but when you have NL Champs and NFC Champs in the same “year” it is something that rarely happens in a lifetime.Cherish this.And remember how special this is. Go @Phillies Go @Eagles
— Ruben Amaro, Jr. (@RAJr_20) January 30, 2023
Anita Baker
Thank You @Eagles for this Personal, Invitation. My Birthday weekend, is Unsurpassed and Filled with JOY, to Sing for You!
ABXO https://t.co/ffEVPnV29h
— Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 29, 2023
SportsCenter
The streets are wild in Philly after the Eagles win 😳
(via @Phillies_Muse) pic.twitter.com/TpG79l2J5R
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2023
Complex
DJ Jazzy Jeff and Jalen Hurts do the Fresh Prince handshake 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nTPatYZA98
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 29, 2023
Nina Baratti
The grease has failed. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/3q5sJ1wItO
— Nina Baratti (@Nina_Baratti) January 29, 2023
Art Stapleton
The Empire State Building in New York City showed the Birds some love.
When the @EmpireStateBldg gets invited to Giants camp this summer … pic.twitter.com/4Cb4qPMZkS
— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 30, 2023
NFL
Next album cover? @JasonKelce @LaneJohnson65 pic.twitter.com/jf8nF50kH4
— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023
Josh Tolentino
All-Pro Eagles QB1, MVP finalist, NFC Champ
24-year-old Jalen Hurts soaking in the victory pic.twitter.com/fJxi9e69J8
— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 30, 2023
ESPN
The Empire State Building changed its colors to green and white after the Eagles win 👀
(via @EmpireStateBldg) pic.twitter.com/9CF8qKVe8r
— ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2023
Zach Rosenblatt
Can’t believe I ever doubted a guy with this much swag was going to be great. pic.twitter.com/GlspLakNn7
— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 30, 2023
ESPN
What a difference one year makes 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZIRZ1qADRu
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2023
Pro Football Talk
Give them a break on this. They’ve been waiting to use the green and white lights for more than 50 years. https://t.co/h5lUdbLj1G
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2023
Marcus Spears
Bruh I watched @JalenHurts get pulled from a National championship! Celebrate his teammate @Tua after throwing a game winner!! NeverBlinked adjusted went to OU and Balled and now going to a SB!! Rumble young man Rumble! From day 1 Built the right way and here we are 🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 29, 2023