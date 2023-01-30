National reaction to Eagles earning Super Bowl berth after a 31-7 win over 49ers

8
Glenn Erby
·4 min read

The Eagles advanced to Super Bowl 57 with a 31-7 win over the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Jalen Hurts was 15-25 passing for 121 yards, while adding 11 carries for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Miles Sanders had 11 carries for 42 yards and two rushing touchdowns while the Philadelphia defense sacked 49ers passers three times on the afternoon.

With the Eagles awaiting the Bengals-Chiefs winner, here’s the national reaction to Sunday’s win.

RJ Ochoa

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

RJ knows best.

Eric Branch -- SF Chronicle

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

49ers bullied, battered, and beaten by Eagles, fall 31-7 in NFC title game.

NFL.com

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts, swarming defense lead Eagles to dominant win over the 49ers and trip to the Super Bowl

Fox Sports

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuben Amaro

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Anita Baker

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

SportsCenter

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Complex

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Nina Baratti

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Art Stapleton

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Empire State Building in New York City showed the Birds some love.

NFL

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Tolentino

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Rosenblatt

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Talk

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Spears

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories