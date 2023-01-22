National reaction to Eagles 38-7 divisional round win over the Giants

Glenn Erby
The Eagles are set to host the NFC Championship game after a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got back to his superb run-pass ratio on Saturday night, as the Birds ran 69 total plays, 44 of those plays coming on the ground.

Philadelphia will now await the winner of Sunday’s divisional matchup between the 49ers (2) and the Cowboys (5), with the winner heading to Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the national reaction to the Eagles moving on.

