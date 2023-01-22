National reaction to Eagles 38-7 divisional round win over the Giants

The Eagles are set to host the NFC Championship game after a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got back to his superb run-pass ratio on Saturday night, as the Birds ran 69 total plays, 44 of those plays coming on the ground.

Philadelphia will now await the winner of Sunday’s divisional matchup between the 49ers (2) and the Cowboys (5), with the winner heading to Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the national reaction to the Eagles moving on.

Benjamin Solak

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

My dad trying to show me something in the house on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/rWROagegOv — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 22, 2023

SportsCenter

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni rocking the Dream Chasers chain postgame 😂 (via ceedy.duce/IG) pic.twitter.com/c7C77hh6Ud — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2023

The Athletic

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni said the Eagles locker room was “lit” after Philly’s win over the Giants. He even pulled out the “dream chasers” chain 😂 pic.twitter.com/VXKMLq112i — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 22, 2023

ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce brothers this Saturday: 📈 Travis and the Chiefs defeat the Jags

📈 Jason and the Eagles defeat the Giants pic.twitter.com/4wLZwdgltX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 22, 2023

