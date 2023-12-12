National reaction to Dillon Gabriel replacing Bo Nix at Oregon
The college football transfer portal has been going wild, and on Saturday, Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel announced his decision to go to Oregon. The Ducks will now go from Bo Nix to Dillon Gabriel, and Dan Lanning’s first year in the Big Ten Conference looks a whole lot better now.
Gabriel was arguably the best signal-caller on the market, so this is a tremendous pickup for the Ducks after they lost to Washington twice and lost in the Pac-12 title game, missing out on a College Football Playoff spot.
Social media was quick to react. Gabriel heading to Eugene is a big deal, and he should get a big amount of NIL money from Oregon and its pool of resources.
MASSIVE
Oregon has landed a massive commitment from Oklahoma transfer QB Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel has thrown for 125 touchdowns, 26 interceptions, 14,865 passing yards, 1060 rushing yards and 26 rushing TD’s. pic.twitter.com/QK9hcolqD2
— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) December 9, 2023
LANE CHIMES IN
Oregon Football: Ducks land transfer from Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel.
Congrats!!!! DG!! 💙💚 @oregonfootball https://t.co/Y65OhAHjOF
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 9, 2023
GET THE MONEY
Dillon Gabriel getting that transfer portal money from Oregon pic.twitter.com/m50vB6X20D
— Annoying Pudgy Guy (@annoyinpudgyguy) December 9, 2023
CELEBRATING
https://t.co/TLfb9BjnIC pic.twitter.com/XKMnoNlxdq
— Stephen Andress (@StephenAndress1) December 9, 2023
MARIOTA APPROVED
MARCUS APPROVED! 🎱 #DIMETIME pic.twitter.com/GZUgZVS5rw
— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) December 9, 2023
UCLA?!?!
My favorite Dillon Gabriel era was at ucla. https://t.co/OTmzTixtil
— fight on forever (@gouxforever) December 9, 2023
BOOK IT
Wow it’s over for them next year holy cow. I might have to get season tickets to be real https://t.co/3Yatx8DMJ3
— Brentley Weissman (@Brentley12) December 9, 2023
BO NIX REPLACEMENT
DG fits what Oregon wants in the passing game. Proven guy who has similar play style to Bo Nix. He’s got one year to prove he’s NFL-ready #Ducks proving to be players in 2024 as new Big Ten members. https://t.co/GWKtsUIubw
— Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) December 9, 2023
GET TO KNOW HIM
8 things for Oregon Duck fans to know about new QB Dillon Gabriel https://t.co/ESDa8anPyS pic.twitter.com/yq0J8G4ESG
— Ducks Wire (@Ducks_Wire) December 10, 2023
HUGE GET
The No. 1 player on my Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Wish List has been landed.
Ducks in a good position to add No. 2, and both No. 3 and No. 4 are expected to visit Eugene next week. https://t.co/g24AhAHYqX
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 9, 2023
BO NIX ON DILLON GABRIEL
Talking to Bo Nix about Dillon Gabriel picking Oregon. @CBSSportsRadio @750TheGame @oregonfootball @CoachDanLanning @_dillongabriel_ @BoNix10 pic.twitter.com/vZ9yMajOb8
— Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) December 9, 2023
HEISMAN CONTENDER
Way-Too-Early 2024 Heisman Contenders from @AthlonSports
—Frontrunners—
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Travis Hunter, CU
—Others to Watch—
Noah Fifita, Arizona
Cam Rising, Utah
Shedeur Sanders, CU
Jaydn Ott, Cal
Zachariah Branch, USC
Complete list & analysis ⤵️https://t.co/SLwaU5dLNj
— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) December 10, 2023
DUCKS GOT THE GUY
BREAKING Dillon Gabriel is going to Oregon. Here's our story on why the former OU QB (42 total TDs, just 6 INTs this year) is such a great fit in the Ducks system and is an ideal guy to follow up Bo Nix: https://t.co/aoq38xaLGq
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 9, 2023
BIG GET
Dan Lanning has himself another “old man” at QB. Big get. https://t.co/pOkH86QAwy
— Jackson Pence (@jacksonpence06) December 9, 2023
BIG TEN
Wow an the big 10 next year we gotta have a Qb https://t.co/4uK7M5g0hF
— Cam👨🏼🎤 (@Mac11baby) December 9, 2023