National reaction: Bills, Josh Allen make it look easy vs. Patriots
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 13, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
Louis Riddick, ESPN
How good is it to see Tre’Davious White back on the field…love that guy. @TakeAwayTre_
— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 2, 2022
Dan Orlovsky, ESPN
COME ON ALLEN 👏
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 2, 2022
Nick Wright, First Things First
I was supposed to be in Vegas right now.
Instead I’m at a bar in JFK, awaiting my six hour delayed flight, watching this game, surrounded on all sides by drunk Bills & Patriots fans.
This is my personal hell. I might not make it out alive.
— nick wright (@getnickwright) December 2, 2022
Barstool Sports
Patriots forcing a punt for the first time after 24 drives against the Bills pic.twitter.com/K0zyj0HzLy
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 2, 2022
Big Cat, Barstool Sports
The guy pic.twitter.com/ONmZPWWVpN
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 2, 2022
NFL Rookie Watch
James Cook vs Patriots:
• 14 carries
• 6 receptions
• 110 total yards (led team)
The Bills rookie RB was IMPRESSIVE tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/6OVd4AruVr
— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 2, 2022
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com
As much as you want to nitpick all the coaching decisions and missed opportunities, the #Bills are just a much better team than the #Patriots. Have been for three seasons now. Nothing we didn't already know.
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 2, 2022
Ben Baldwin, The Athletic
The Bills have 10 points on possessions that followed the Patriots punting on 4th & 1 or 2, by the way
— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 2, 2022
Conor Ryan, Boston Sports Journal
The Patriots forcing a Bills punt after 11 quarters and 21 drives pic.twitter.com/xkvnGPRtm9
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 2, 2022
Albert Breer, MMQB
Josh Allen is absolutely amazing.
Bills' last two-and-a-half games vs. Patriots: 12 TDs, 0 punts.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 2, 2022
Aaron Schatz, Football Outsiders
The Bills average 6.3 yards per play. Tonight they have 5.2 yards per play. The idea that the Patriots defense was "exposed" tonight is silly. This is what happens when a good D plays a good O. You don't dominate but you slow them down. The Pats have a good D.
The offense sucks.
— Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) December 2, 2022
Jeff Howe, The Athletic
The Patriots will fall to 6-6 and the 9 seed in the AFC. They're 2 losses behind the 7th-seeded Jets and will probably need to finish 5-0 or 4-1 to get into the playoffs. Their last 3 games are vs. the Bengals, Dolphins & Bills. Likely a 4th straight season without a playoff win.
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 2, 2022
Bleacher Report
Bills beat the Patriots 24-10 to win their third straight 💪
Josh Allen: 22/33, 223 YDS, 2 TD
Stefon Diggs: 7 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/Dx0SMIwl7p
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2022
Kevin Wildes, First Things First
Last three Bills / Patriots matchups:
Bills 104
Patriots 48
— Wildes (@kevinwildes) December 2, 2022
David Furoness, Sun Sentinel
The Buffalo win over NE puts the Bills back ahead of the Dolphins for the up-to-the-minute AFC East lead, but it also sets the Patriots back further, making it easier for Miami to secure a playoff spot. pic.twitter.com/uINktCLk06
— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 2, 2022
Tony Massarotti, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Bills = Men.
Patriots = Boys.
— Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) December 2, 2022
Will Brinson, CBS Sports
Bills punt for the first time against the Patriots since Week 8, 1897
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 2, 2022
Robert Griffin III, ESPN
We need MORE ENERGY when Josh Allen makes a ridiculous play like that crossbody-almost out of bounds-jump throw for a touchdown.
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2022
Pro Football Focus
Josh Allen is UNREAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/o46PXb2Whz
— PFF (@PFF) December 2, 2022
Khari Thompson, WEEI
You can put things this simply:
If you don't protect a guy like Josh Allen, he can put on a Superman cape and just beat you anyway.
If you don't protect Mac Jones, your offense is dead.
Not sure that's something to hate Jones for, but tonight made that pretty clear.
— Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) December 2, 2022
Pat McAfee, The Pat McAfee Show
Josh ALOLOLOLen
WHAT A PLAY
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 2, 2022