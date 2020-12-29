National reaction to Bills’ 2020 sweep of Patriots

Another primetime game, another win for the Buffalo Bills. Naturally for those in western New York, this one was just a bit sweeter than most.

For the first time since 1999, the Bills (12-3) swept the New England Patriots (6-9) in one single season. But once again while doing so, the usual suspects such as quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, impressed many outside of Buffalo as well.

With that, here’s a rundown of some national media and other reactions to the Bills’ 38-9 win over the Patriots in Week 16:

Adam Schein, CBS Sports

The Bills lead the league in fun. #BillsMafia — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) December 29, 2020

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN

He won’t win it—but @JoshAllenQB is 100% worthy of the MVP this season…he has been flat out unstoppable since week 1.

68%

4000+yds

30-9

400 rush yds/8 tds Since week 1🤷🏼‍♂️ — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 29, 2020

Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football

Found this cool GIF of Josh Allen entering the AFC playoffs… pic.twitter.com/lYkbDBOefh — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) December 29, 2020

Luke Russert, News correspondent

Wolf Blitzer, CNN

I’m so happy for my @BuffaloBills and their really impressive win tonight. So nice. #GoBills — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) December 29, 2020

Fred Jackson, former Bills RB

SWEEEEEEP!! 🧹 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) December 29, 2020

Chris Mortensen, ESPN

Oh, @Realrclark25 coming up on SVP re: Josh Allen. I'm sticking around for this. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 29, 2020

Ryan Clark, ESPN

You won me over bruh!! https://t.co/zfA6PgiOLD — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 29, 2020

Takeo Spikes, former Bills LB

Peter Schrager, Good Morning Football

Kevin Connors, SportsCenter

Adam Schefter, ESPN

Bills became the first team to sweep the Patriots in the regular season since 2000, Bill Belichick’s first season with the team. Before Monday night, the Patriots were the only NFL team not to be swept by a divisional foe since division realignment in 2002. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2020

CBS Sports

Stefon Diggs is a savage pic.twitter.com/2X5clpFAPX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 29, 2020

Jim Kelly, Hall of Fame QB

Brian Baldinger, NFL Network

Does Josh Allen miss? — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 29, 2020

Dan Katz, Barstool Sports

Josh Allen’s arm is insane. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 29, 2020

Shannon Sharpe, Undisputed

Skip had the nerve to say Baker is better than qb Josh Allen. My only question is, at what? No G.M would currently would take Baker over Allen not even Browns G.M — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 29, 2020

