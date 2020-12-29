National reaction to Bills’ 2020 sweep of Patriots

Nick Wojton
Another primetime game, another win for the Buffalo Bills. Naturally for those in western New York, this one was just a bit sweeter than most.

For the first time since 1999, the Bills (12-3) swept the New England Patriots (6-9) in one single season. But once again while doing so, the usual suspects such as quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, impressed many outside of Buffalo as well.

With that, here’s a rundown of some national media and other reactions to the Bills’ 38-9 win over the Patriots in Week 16:

Adam Schein, CBS Sports

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN

Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football

Luke Russert, News correspondent

Wolf Blitzer, CNN

Fred Jackson, former Bills RB

Chris Mortensen, ESPN

Ryan Clark, ESPN

Takeo Spikes, former Bills LB

Peter Schrager, Good Morning Football

Kevin Connors, SportsCenter

Adam Schefter, ESPN

CBS Sports

Jim Kelly, Hall of Fame QB

Brian Baldinger, NFL Network

Dan Katz, Barstool Sports

Shannon Sharpe, Undisputed

