National reaction: Bears QB Justin Fields is developing into a star

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in Sunday’s 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, where he left everyone in awe with his record-setting performance on the ground.

Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. That included a 61-yard touchdown, where he showed star quality. Fields accounted for 301 yards and four touchdowns, and he was the reason the Bears had a chance to win in the final minutes.

Here’s how NFL analysts are reacting to Fields’ record-setting performance against the Dolphins — and it’s safe to say the consensus is that he’s becoming a star.

ESPN's Dan Graziano

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said it’s not an overreaction to believe Fields is finally going to be the answer at quarterback for the Bears.

There’s a ton to like about Fields and what he’s showing right now. Ever since that lackluster Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders a few weeks back, after which the coaches and the front office got together and worked out a plan to better utilize Fields’ legs as a means of getting him more comfortable in the offense, he has looked like a different and far more confident player. He’s making sharp decisions, he’s clearly in command, and he clearly seems to have the skills to succeed in the league. And he’s doing all of this with what’s probably one of the weakest all-around rosters in the league. The Bears, remember, traded away two of their best defensive players last week and traded for Chase Claypool to get Fields some help. They know they have a ton of work to do on their roster in the offseason, but if they can beef up the defense and the offensive line, and keep putting pieces around Fields to help him continue his development, the future is bright for the Ohio State product in the Windy City.

NBC Sports' Peter King

NBC Sports’ Peter King loved what he saw from Fields on Sunday, giving him high praise.

The best player in football Sunday? Not Tyreek Hill. Not even Joe Mixon. Justin Fields. Not only did he set the NFL regular-season record for a QB with 178 rushing yards, but he had his third straight dominant game in a 35-32 loss to Miami. In the Bears’ first 23 games after drafting Fields, they’d never scored 31 points or more. In his last three games, he’s averaging 31.3 points and 107 rushing yards. What a treat to watch.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra loved that the Bears offense is continuing to make strides behind Fields.

Justin Fields continues to do damage with his legs since Chicago embraced the advantage the QB provides with the ball in his hands. Fields galloped for an NFL QB-record 178 yards on 15 carries and a TD. His 61-yard TD sprint displayed the difference the QB can make on the ground, avoiding pressure and showing a ridiculous burst on the second level. Fields didn’t put up a ton of yards through the air, but dropped some dimes, including a gorgeous slot fade to Darnell Mooney for one of his three TD passes. Fields has limited his off-mark throws each week. With the Bears having a chance to march for a game-tying drive late, Fields put the ball on the money to Equanimeous St. Brown on fourth down but was dropped. The play underscored the need for Chicago to continue to buffer Fields with difference-making talent this offseason to aid his development.

The Athletic's Dan Pompei

The Athletic’s Dan Pompei had high praise for Fields, saying he’s in a class with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

• The spectacular Justin Fields makes something out of nothing as well as anyone in football. In that regard, he is in a class with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. • As a runner, Fields has instincts that cannot be coached and probably cannot be defended. • Fields is so challenging to contain partly because he’s so unpredictable. Defenders have no idea if he will throw or run, or how or where he’ll run. • One of the best things Fields is doing is avoiding turnovers. He had none Sunday and has a streak of three straight games without an interception or fumble. • Imagine what kind of impact Fields could have if he became an above-average passer.

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani wouldn’t crown Fields as the best in the 2021 class (yet), but he said he’s a “baller” and “a fun one to watch.”

Is Justin Fields the best quarterback from the 2021 class? It’s too early to tell, but he’s looked great over the past few weeks. The Bears have lost five out of their last six games, but this offense looks completely different compared to where it was earlier in the year. Chicago has scored at least 29 points in each of the last three contests, and Fields’ performance Sunday vs. the Dolphins was something to behold. Fields completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 178 yards and one touchdown. Those 178 rushing yards are the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game in NFL history. Fields also became the first player in NFL history to throw three touchdowns and rush for 140-plus yards. This dude is a baller, and a fun one to watch at that.

USA Today's Nate Davis

USA Today’s Nate Davis shined a spotlight on Fields’ continued ascent this season.

But the real story for Chicago on Sunday – and this season – is the continued ascent of second-year QB Justin Fields. He threw three TD passes against Miami, ran for one … and rushed for 178 yards – a regular-season record by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era. Only Colin Kaepernick, who piled up 181 yards on the ground in his playoff debut against the Green Bay Packers in 2013, has had a bigger rushing day by a QB in the previous 56 seasons.

The Ringer's Rodger Sherman

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman referred to Fields as “Chicago’s Superman.”

Allowing Fields to run seems to have recaptured some of the passing brilliance we saw out of him in college. According to TruMedia, 19 of Fields’s 28 pass attempts on Sunday came with at least seven defenders in the box, as the Dolphins stacked up to stop his running capabilities. In his first eight games, only 66 of his 159 passing attempts had come with seven or more defenders in the box. Fields looked broken a few weeks ago—but he’s a 6-foot-3, 228-pounder who can run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and was praised for his hyper-accuracy as a college QB. It feels like an indictment of the Bears’ coaching staff that it took so long to figure out how to make him work. Now that they know how to handle Chicago’s Superman, Fields has turned a corner—and as the Dolphins found out Sunday, it’s hard to stop him once he turns a corner. Unless you ask nicely, like McDaniel did.

Pro Football Focus

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed believes Fields is looking like the cream of the crop from the 2021 QB class.

Fields is currently looking like the best quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft class. He tossed three touchdowns with one big-time throw and carried the ball 15 times for 178 rushing yards with one touchdown, 118 yards after contact and eight forced missed tackles in the Week 9 loss to the Dolphins.

First Take's Michael Irvin

First Take’s Michael Irvin had high praise for Fields, who was his top playmaker of Week 9.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Myles Simmons

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Myles Simmons were impressed with what they saw from Fields, even despite the loss.

NFL insider Brian Baldinger

NFL insider Brian Baldinger says Fields destroyed the Dolphins defense with his legs.

.@ChicagoBears @justnfields some athletes just love to compete and have fun. Any Bear QB’s ever destroy a good defense like this? Ever? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/2BOOKpx8Ch — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 7, 2022

The Ringer's Benjamin Solak

The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak said “we’re seeing the Justin Fields we always through we were going to see.”

This is the Justin Fields we always thought we were going to see. He trusts his eyes in the pocket and throws with impressive accuracy downfield. His arm solves problems off-schedule. He's insanely difficult to tackle in the pocket and explosive when he runs. This is him. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 6, 2022

Emmanuel Acho

Emmanuel Acho called Fields “the most dangerous quarterback in football.”

Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt

Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt said Fields “is becoming a star.”

this justin fields emergence has been fun for not only bears fans but for everyone whose ever rooted for this guy🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Gjq5w2Moc2 — bright future sports fan (2-6; 3-6😭) (@ajdavis22800) November 7, 2022

ESPN's Mina Kimes

ESPN’s Mina Kimes says it’s “fun” to watch Justin Fields finally put it together.

Really feels like Justin Fields is putting it all together now. It’s fun to watch. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 6, 2022

ESPN's Robert Griffin III

ESPN’s Robert Griffin III loves how the Bears have made the adjustments to let Fields “play football.”

The @bears stopped trying to make Justin Fields “play quarterback”, started letting him “play football” and the results have been SPECTACULAR. Allowing him to use his legs, his arm and his creativity. Justin Fields is having fun again. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 6, 2022

ESPN's Pat McAfee

ESPN’s Pat McAfee says the Bears “have a guy” in Fields.

ESPN's Ryan Clark

ESPN’s Ryan Clark believes the Bears have found their guy in Fields.

The Justin Fields experiment is no longer an experiment. He’s showing who he is. Now it’s time to build around him. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 6, 2022

