National reaction: Bears QB Justin Fields among the NFL’s most electrifying players

The Chicago Bears lost a heartbreaker, 31-30, to the Detroit Lions, where they blew a 14-point lead and couldn’t pull off a last-minute comeback.

Typically, it’s hard to feel any kind of optimism after a loss. But that hasn’t been the case for the Bears over the last three weeks, which has everything to do with quarterback Justin Fields’ impressive outings.

Fields is a bonafide star, and he’s arguably the NFL’s most exciting and dangerous player right now. And people are taking notice.

Here’s how NFL analysts are reacting to Fields’ impressive performance against the Lions — and it’s safe to say the belief is the Bears finally have a franchise quarterback, and he just so happens to be one of the league’s most electrifying players.

NBC Sports' Peter King

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NBC Sports’ Peter King believes the Bears have found their franchise QB in Fields.

I think as the weeks go on, there can be no doubt that the Bears have themselves a quarterback for the long term. I am sure offensive coordinator Luke Getsy doesn’t like endangering Justin Fields by running him so much, but he is so darn good at it, that I think the Bears simply have to play to his strengths.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin likened Fields to Lamar Jackson and believes Fields is among the NFL’s “most athletic dual threats.”

Say hello to the new Lamar Jackson, everyone. The Bears didn’t win on Sunday, falling 31-30 to the Lions in their third straight defeat, but once again, their rising star at quarterback came to play. One week after exploding for 178 rushing yards, the most by a QB in the Super Bowl era, Justin Fields ran for another 142 against Detroit, totaling four touchdowns to make NFL history. The 2021 first-round pick wasn’t perfect in the loss, throwing a late pick-six to help Detroit’s comeback, but he also carried the Bears’ offense, reconfirming his upside as one of the game’s most athletic dual threats.

NFL.com staff

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com believes Fields is “a box-office wonder” with another impressive outing against the Lions.

Justin Fields is a box-office wonder | Fields will be kicking himself for the game-changing INT and taking two sacks on the final drive, but the young QB again made a ton of plays with his arm and legs. He scampered for 147 rushing yards on 13 carries with two TDs, including a mind-bending 67-yard gash that gave the Bears the lead back in the fourth quarter. The QB also tossed two TDs to Cole Kmet, including a 50-yarder. With the designed QB runs integrated into the offense, the Bears are dangerous on the ground, generating 258 rushing yards — their fifth straight game with 225-plus yards on the ground. Fields became the only QB in the Super Bowl era with multiple rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards in the same season, per NFL Research. As the offense has come on strong, however, the other areas of the Bears have collapsed, including poor discipline, as Chicago was called for nine penalties for 86 yards, many in crucial spots.

The Athletic's Mike Jones

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic’s Mike Jones believes Fields is looking like the best quarterback in the 2021 draft class.

As his development continues, the Justin Fields experience will resemble a roller coaster with all kinds of highs (another 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and two more passing touchdowns) and plenty of lows (a game-changing pick six, and two late back-breaking sacks). But as the Bears coaching staff continues to embrace his strengths, Fields is looking like the best quarterback from the 2021 draft. I know, I know. It’s still early. But still.

The Ringer's Rodger Sherman

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman believes the Bears have their franchise quarterback, calling Fields “the most dynamic player in the league today.”

But in spite of the Bears’ three-game losing streak, it’s the most exciting time to be a Bears fan in years. Because JUSTIN FIELDS, FOOTBALL GOD, IS BACK. You’ve gotta understand. The Chicago Bears and their fans have spent decades watching absolutely terrible quarterbacks. They’ve made the playoffs a few times and even made a Super Bowl. (With Rex Grossman.) One month ago, it looked like they might have screwed up again at QB, as Fields was posting league-worst passing numbers. Now they know he’s not just the QB of the future—he’s the most dynamic player in the league today, and will give this team a chance to win every week. So what if they’ve lost a few of those chances? If you’ve spent 40 years winning and losing with the Grossmans and Ortons and Trubiskys of the world, a loss with the most exciting QB in the league feels like a win.

Former Bears RG Kyle Long

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Former Bears RG Kyle Long called Fields a “superstar.”

Justin Fields is a superstar, you deserve him Chicago — kyle (@Ky1eLong) November 13, 2022

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes Fields might play himself into the MVP conversation with his performances over the last month.

.@danorlovsky7 says he believes Justin Fields could play himself into the MVP conversation 🗣 "I honestly believe Justin's play is going to warrant him getting into [the MVP] conversation. … He has been so remarkable over this last month." pic.twitter.com/aEHBEEAaey — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 14, 2022

The Ringer's Benjamin Solak

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak called Fields a “sensation” and has loved watching his improvement from the beginning of the season to now.

Justin Fields is a sensation. He's the fastest player on the field. He's enormous and physical. He's throwing better than he has all season. This is so so so so so cool to see man. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 13, 2022

ESPN's Mike Greenberg

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg said Fields is becoming a “superstar.”

Justin Fields is on his way to being a superstar. #Bears — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 13, 2022

ESPN's Pat McAfee

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Pat McAfee called Fields “electifying.”

Justin. Fields. Is ELECTRIFYING — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 13, 2022

ESPN's Ryan Clark

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

ESPN’s Ryan Clark remains impressed with Fields’ elite athleticism.

I know Justin Fields ain’t outathleticizing athletes that have outathleticised other humans their entire sports careers again is he? Not the dude that gets all the “but his athleticism ain’t gonna help him at quarterbacking” hate? Nah, can’t be. We musta dreamed that Tuddy. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 13, 2022

ESPN's Sam Block

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

ESPN’s Sam Block pointed out the obvious — Fields is thriving with an underwhelming supporting cast and said Fields is a “top 5 QB in the NFL.”

No QB in NFL history has ever done more with less than what Justin Fields is doing right now. Top 5 QB in the NFL. Chicago, say hello to your franchise. Ohio State LEGEND. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) November 13, 2022

