National reaction: Bears come out on top in blockbuster trade with Panthers

The Chicago Bears made a splash in trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul that features two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore.

It’s a move that comes just a few days before free agency, which allows general manager Ryan Poles to land a top receiver in Moore and now focus on addressing other pressing needs, namely the defensive and offensive lines.

While Bears fans are absolutely elated about the trade — and eternally thankful to Lovie Smith for his role — how are people reacting around the rest of the NFL world?

Spoiler alert: Most people believe Chicago won the trade.

Here's how the NFL world is reacting to the Bears trading the No. 1 pick to the Panthers

Bears GM Ryan Poles just turned the number 1 pick in the draft during a year in which he didn’t need a QB into two first round picks, two second round picks and a legit WR1 in DJ Moore to help flesh out the offense. What. A. Move. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2023

DJ Moore with J fields is gone so fun to watch ✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 10, 2023

Going into Josh Allen's third season, the #Bills traded for Stefon Diggs, giving up a 1st, 5th, 6th and future 4th-round pick. Going into Justin Fields' third season, the #Bears traded for DJ Moore IN ADDITION to two 1s and two 2s. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 11, 2023

WHEW BABY Also: The Bears getting DJ Moore is awesome for Fields https://t.co/llPZGVXd6t — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 10, 2023

Hats off to Poles. He got a haul. A bunch of picks and DJ Moore! A young stud WR. Poles was taking his talk at the combine and he backed it up! I’m feeling good right now #Bears fans. Future is looking bright. 👓 🐻⬇️ — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) March 10, 2023

Ryan Poles went to absolute work. Two first-round picks, including one for next season.

And DJ Moore.

DJ FREAKING MOORE What a great way to start the frenzy. #DaBears — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 10, 2023

Justin Fields and the Bears just won BIG! DJ Moore + Chase Claypool + Darnell Mooney + #1 Rushing offense in football. Defenses Lookout🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/38VQuXMiQK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 10, 2023

Now THAT’s a haul. And Justin Fields immediately becomes the best QB DJ Moore has played with. 🚀 https://t.co/pOGPFMhAp1 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) March 10, 2023

The @ChicagoBears get the 9th overall pick, the 61st overall pick, a first next year, a second in 2025, keep @justnfields AND get him @idjmoore Ryan Poles crushed it but build this man a statue for helping Poles make it happen⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0OMAurfiGY — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 10, 2023

Ryan Poles really pulled the, “And give me DJ god damn Moore, just because I feel like it.” pic.twitter.com/GNS3QAg3Id — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) March 11, 2023

The Carolina Panthers got Pole’d — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) March 10, 2023

Setting yourself up well for the future but also helping your QB / team now is a little tricky. Ryan Poles off to a phenomenal start. Approval rating for deal seems close to 100 percent league wide. And it’s not because the Bears “won” the trade but more so doing logical things — Mark Carman (@thecarm) March 11, 2023

Would you rather have extra 1st Rd picks the next 2 years or a 1st Rd pick next year and a true WR1? @DaBears are better off with next year’s 1st Rd pick plus an excellent WR who’s also under contract control for several more years. This is a home run trade by Ryan Poles. #Bears pic.twitter.com/4WUWJLsaWa — Anthony Herron (@BigAntHerron) March 10, 2023

Ryan Poles made a really good trade! He got maximum value and enough to dramatically accelerate Bears rebuild. Risk is it’s only as good as the players he drafts and free agents he signs. Most draft picks don’t ban out. His first draft wasn’t bad. His 2nd has to be much better. — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) March 11, 2023

Obviously depends what Qb they take and the career he has but wow. The Bears looking like they won this trade https://t.co/E4EDk2SMWq — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 10, 2023

I would grade this trade A+ for the bears .. give fields another weapon with added draft picks .. you get to see how good he really is with a #1 WR https://t.co/taecjCeHfj — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) March 10, 2023

It'd be pretty funny if the Panthers had the worst record in the league next season and the Bears got the No. 1 pick again and were able to trade it again to a team that wants Caleb Williams. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 11, 2023

The Bears DOMINATED this trade. It is wild what teams will give up for a quarterback… and Kenny fell right into our laps. https://t.co/MWTYrqSzt3 — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) March 10, 2023

Can we get a comp pick for Ryan Poles' cook job? I mean what a great trade for the Bears. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/Y5lZ6soqtk pic.twitter.com/3M0G8EjHej — Chief Concerns (@ConcernsChief) March 10, 2023

Underrated positive from this trade: #Bears become a more appealing destination for free agents. Aggressive young GM, young Uber-talented QB, tons of $$$, tons of draft equity, new potential facility on the horizon. It’s all there for the Bears right now. — Mikey “Beardown” Cuz (@BeardownCuz) March 11, 2023

Bears got DJ Moore, 2 first round picks, AND a 2nd rounder for the 1st pick. What a great trade by Ryan Poles. — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) March 10, 2023

That’s how you do it. https://t.co/Cca2BLyRVv — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 10, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is on the verge of getting traded. The Bears just got significantly better and acquired Dj Moore who I love. The Lions are gonna be better next year. The Vikings will still be tough to beat. And we have Gute as our GM. Ya I need a nap. https://t.co/NYHoSb5mBq — 🧀 Defend Rodgers 2023 🧀 (@Packermomo17) March 10, 2023

Three things: 1. HOLY SHIT 2. David Tepper was fed up 3. Ryan Poles about to build an empire https://t.co/7FuGFvaLYw — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 10, 2023

What a freaking haul by the Bears. My goodness. https://t.co/MvLwiSEYyb — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 10, 2023

YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME THE BEARS DESTROYED THEM https://t.co/SmYBVKgvsq — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) March 10, 2023

A first, two seconds and DJ Moore (with three years remaining on his deal) to move down eight spots in a class where they don't need a QB. That's a big win for Chicago. https://t.co/gsv9KtBKWw — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) March 10, 2023

Incredible trade for Chicago; they’ll still get a player for a position of need at #9 (OL/WR), DJ Moore and the ability to move up next year if they need a QB if Justin Fields doesn’t develop. https://t.co/O2rqk55f6v — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) March 10, 2023

This is brilliant by the Bears. DJ Moore will be this year’s AJ Brown or Stefon Diggs, an elite WR who moves teams and helps elevate his new QB. https://t.co/s01r32sv0N — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) March 10, 2023

What an absolute haul for Chicago. I didn’t think there was a chance in hell DJ Moore would be involved. Well done Ryan Poles, I gotta give credit where credit is due. https://t.co/e2j5WEMTSh — Thomas Gorski (@ThomasGorski33) March 10, 2023

DJ Moore, Mooney, Claypool is a helluva interesting trio for Justin Fields 👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/7BqTNL9oYf — James D Koh (@JamesDKoh) March 10, 2023

Well this is the dumbest thing the Carolina Panthers have ever done. There’s a long, extensive list — but this tops them all. https://t.co/azE4ApUccq — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) March 10, 2023

Ok this was dumb for Carolina ! DJ Moore? Your number one wr? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3HuKc9BpZU — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) March 10, 2023

Love this for the Bears and Justin Fields. https://t.co/1YYSdcxKNR — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) March 10, 2023

1. Great haul for the Bears, good for them

2. Great example of the power of getting lucky – I'm sure the Jags would have loved to do this last year but no one cared about moving up for the top pick https://t.co/cv7RTZL8E6 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) March 10, 2023

The #Panthers just screwed their franchise for the next 5 years. Gave up WAY too much to move up 8 spots. Not in this draft. Congrats to #Bears fans…and my guy Justin Fields. Here they come… https://t.co/eTxRPYAySM — Rick Kamla (@RickKamlaSports) March 10, 2023

That’s an awesome trade for the Bears. And for Carolina, too, since they’re in position to get the guy they want at the most important position in the game. And this does alter the board a lot. So I’m interested to see where this now leads to some differing outcomes. https://t.co/FTKfUs9TNI — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 10, 2023

Bears all in on Fields! Get him a weapon in DJ Moore, and now setup to bolster the roster on both sides of the ball. https://t.co/fbXvMAfWzw — Javier Vega (@JavierVeg_) March 10, 2023

The Bears GM needs to go to prison for robbery 😭 them boys absolutely fleeced the hell out of Carolina https://t.co/mIh1fSHbM0 — Kevin ☔️ (@HollywoodxKev) March 10, 2023

Ngl the Bears just set themselves up perfectly with this return package I’m buying stock in Justin Fields being a top 10 QB and potentially an MVP candidate within the next two years https://t.co/Yk1Qn0aAAr — omo mustard (@yungmustard23) March 10, 2023

Two 1sts

Two 2nds AND DJ Moore 😳 https://t.co/KuPiQBukV6 pic.twitter.com/KaE7yHwsvl — Thomas (@TheThomasDeLaus) March 10, 2023

Sweet justice for Justin Fields https://t.co/VIcOTjIkZ0 — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) March 10, 2023

GREAT haul for Chicago https://t.co/8AMtEsgizq — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 10, 2023

Honestly like this trade for both sides. CAR – It's not an egregious amount to give up to move up for a QB to let your new coach pick his guy CHI – Now owns 4 picks in the 1st 2 rounds along with a future 1,2 and they pick up a WR1 for Justin Fields. https://t.co/dTK1ei9mSI — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) March 10, 2023

Biggest Bears win in a long time. https://t.co/xAzc4pFdp4 — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 10, 2023

What a haul oh my word. Bears are back https://t.co/E2bAL4LQA7 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 10, 2023

