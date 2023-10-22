Advertisement

National pundits know Alex Grinch is on the hot seat, and Lincoln Riley has flopped at USC

Matt Wadleigh
Before this Saturday’s game against Utah began, the writing was on the wall for the USC coaching staff under Lincoln Riley.

We noted:

“Let’s start with this upcoming Utah game as a measuring stick for the USC coaches. Cam Rising hasn’t played for the Utes this season, and he might not play in this game on Saturday. If he doesn’t play, USC should definitely be expected to win … but that means that a Trojan loss would be that much more humiliating and unacceptable. Assistant coaches should absolutely be coaching for their jobs against Utah.”

Welp. Guess the USC coaching staff didn’t measure up.

Fans are irate at Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch. National and local college football commentators are also very much aware that Grinch’s hot seat is burning up right now, and that Riley must make big changes before the 2024 season at USC.

Here are some of the media voices weighing in on USC’s disastrous turn over the past few weeks:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire