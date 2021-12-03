National pundits grade the Brian Kelly hire

We have heard from how some of the local media on the coaching hire of Brian Kelly, but how is the national media looking at it?

Coaching hire grades immediately following an announcement doesn’t hold much water in the grand scheme of things. Much like grading an NFL draft class the day after it concludes. A year ago many believed that Texas hiring Steve Sarkisian was a “slam dunk” hire and he produced a 5-7 season. Not to say that Sark won’t work out in Austin, we just need to step back with the instant analysis.

However, they do give you an idea of the national perception on the hire.

CBS Sports grades Brian Kelly hire with an “A”

Barrett Sallee gives LSU a grade of A for their ability to lure Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly to the Bayou. Kelly has proven that he can win at every stop but recently it has shown that he hasn’t won the big one. Could that be that he was limited at Notre Dame with their admission standards? Or perhaps Kelly himself limited them. He won 10 games or more in each of the last five seasons with the Fighting Irish. Something that LSU hasn’t seen since, well, ever. The best stretch was a four-year run by Les Miles from 2010-13 in which he won 44 games.

LSU landed one of the better coaches in college football as Kelly ranks No. 3 among active FBS coaches in wins. Conversely, he has never coached further south than Cincinnati. There might be some growing pains as Kelly, 60, tries to learn the ways of the SEC, but his winning pedigree speaks for itself. His coaching acumen combined with more recruiting resources in the SEC makes this a home run hire.

Notre Dame was given a grade of B for replacing Kelly with his defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Mike Farrell of Rivals graded the Kelly hire as an A+

Reports came out Monday night that Kelly is leaving the Irish for LSU. Kelly took Notre Dame to the title game and playoff with recruiting restrictions at Notre Dame. Imagine what he can do at LSU? He’s a great coach, he develops players and he can recruit. This is a home run and arguably the best hire LSU could make. – per Rivals

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN gives it a B+