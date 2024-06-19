NATIONAL PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE: West Texas FC returns home

Jun. 18—MIDLAND — Patience will pay off for West Texas FC as the team now gets to play the rest of its remaining scheduled games at home starting with this week's contest.

Playing in a shortened week, West Texas FC will host CF10 Houston FC at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland.

West Texas FC comes in with a 3-1-2 record with 10 points and a spot in fourth place in the Lone Star Conference standings.

The team's only other home game so far was a 3-2 win over Austin United back on June 1.

"It's nice to be back and playing in front of our own fans," West Texas FC head coach David Ormiston said. "It gives us a lot of energy. It's so uplifting to be back in front of our supporters. Our players enjoy it."

After this week, West Texas FC will face Denton on June 29, Fort Worth on July 3 and Lubbock on July 6 to end the regular season.

>> CRUCIAL WIN: West Texas FC is coming off a bounce-back win, defeating the Fort Worth Vaqueros 4-2 this past Saturday on the road.

It was the team's first victory in two weeks, having tied Brownsville 2-2 and losing to Laredo 2-0.

"It was a pretty good performance from my boys," Ormiston said. "We're still trying to put the full 90 minutes together. There are still some things that we need to improve on, but it was a pretty good bounce-back game and it was crucial to get all three points on the road. Now, we have the rest of our games at home."

>> GOALS APLENTY: There was no shortage of goals in West Texas FC's victory over the Vaqueros.

Liam Corr, Luke McCormick, Ethan Stevenson and Antoine Marques all found the back of the net in the team's two-goal victory.

"Every game, we're creating a plethora of chances," Ormiston said. "I think we've outshot every opponent we've played this season. We just haven't been quite clinical enough to finally get over that hump at times."

The Vaqueros remain at the bottom of the Lone Star Conference with only two points and are still searching for their first win in 2024.

>> HOUSTON: CF10 Houston FC hasn't fared much better than Fort Worth this season.

The team sits in sixth place in the Lone Star Conference standings with a 1-2-2 record with five points.

The team is coming off a 2-2 draw against FC Brownsville from June 10 on the road.

With that said, Ormiston expects this game to be another tough one.

"It's going to be another tough one," Ormiston said. "I know their coach really well. They have some great players. It's going to be a great game."

>> NOT MUCH TIME OFF: This week's game won't see West Texas FC get much rest as the players won't have a full-week to recover from their win over Fort Worth.

That's no problem for Ormiston and his players.

"Now that we're in the middle of the season, it doesn't really matter," Ormiston said of the shortened week. "It doesn't affect us too much now."