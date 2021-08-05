At National Night Out, hopes for better relations between police, residents

Aleks Gilbert, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·3 min read

Aug. 5—MARIETTA — For some, Tuesday's National Night Out at Jim Miller Park, hosted by Cobb Police, was just another chance to get out of the home after spending most of the past year indoors. For others, like Gabby Taylor, it was more than that.

After her two boys gently caressed Remi, a K-9 officer who had come with her handler, Taylor said she'd been waiting for the event since attending the last one. She even put a reminder on her calendar.

"I have two boys, so I hope they pick something in this field when they grow up," she explained, standing between the K-9 tent and a matte black SWAT truck. "We appreciate what they do."

It was exactly the kind of message and interaction the National Night Out event was meant to encourage: a better understanding between law enforcement and the people they serve, a mission that has become more urgent in the past year, after the murder of George Floyd prompted worldwide protests against police misconduct and calls from some to cut police budgets.

Law enforcement and first responder organizations represented at Jim Miller Park Tuesday evening included the Cobb fire and police departments, the Austell Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and more. Others, including the Cobb County library system, Cobb-Douglas Public Health and event sponsors had also set up booths. Children flocked to inflated bounce houses and adults, reclining in folding chairs, watched the east and west Cobb branches of the School of Rock perform covers of '60s rock classics.

Standing beside a popcorn vendor and speaking over the music, Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox said the event cultivates a better relationship between his department and Cobb residents, particularly those in communities that have, on occasion, had a strained relationship with law enforcement.

"Over the last couple of years, it seems like this has been a very popular event with the Latino community," Cox said, something he described as a "very good coincidence" rather than the result of any particular effort on the part of his department. "Cobb County is changing, and the demographics of this county are changing, and they want the public safety departments .... to represent this community, and if they have a trust in our departments, then they can become a part of us, and it benefits public safety and the community."

Sam Abercrombie, an engineer with the Cobb Fire Department, said he loved his job and was happy to help kids better understand what it would take to join the department's ranks — namely, to stay in school and keep one's social media clean.

Officer Burrell, of the Cobb County Police Department bomb squad, said people he'd spoken to that night were surprised how often the bomb squad is called to action. While legitimate bomb threats are few and far between, any discovery of something that may be explosive warrants a visit from his team. Many a time, people who'd found a deceased grandparent's undetonated hand grenade from the Vietnam War got a visit from the bomb squad.

As Burrell was explaining the ins and outs of his department Tuesday, a man popped into the conversation for a quick word, exactly the moment the event had been organized to induce.

"You are our heroes!" an appreciative man said as he moved along to the next booth.

