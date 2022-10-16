Here is who national NFL experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game

What’s at stake in the Chiefs-Bills game Sunday? Even though it’s only Week 6, the game could have an impact on the AFC playoff seeding.

Aaron Schatz and Football Outsiders show the Chiefs currently have a 19.6% chance of being the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff field. By beating Buffalo at Arrowhead Stadium, that would jump to 35%. A loss would knock the Chiefs’ odds down to 6%.

Buffalo has a 50.4% chance of being the top seed, per Football Outsiders’ projections. If the Bills beat the Chiefs that increases to 68%. If Kansas City prevails, the Bills’ chances of being the No. 1 seed will slip to 30%.

What Sunday means: #BillsMafia vs. #ChiefsKingdom



No. 1 seed

BUF wins: BUF 68%, BAL 9%, KC 6%, LAC 5%

KC wins: KC 35%, BUF 30%, BAL 13%, LAC 8%



Win Super Bowl

BUF wins: BUF 28%, KC 5%

KC wins: BUF 21%, KC 10%



According to FO season sims.



Playoff odds: https://t.co/2oG6trKH84 — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) October 12, 2022

Who will win? Here is what 68 national experts are saying about the game, which kicks off at 3:25 p.m., and will be broadcast on KCTV (Ch. 5).

The eight writers at CBS Sports were split as to who will win: Jason La Canfora, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin and Ryan Wilson picked the Chiefs. Going with Buffalo: Pete Prisco,. John Breech, Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg. Prisco predicted a 37-31 score. He wrote in part: “The shootout between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will be a treat to watch. Will either be stopped? I doubt it. Let’s hope this is a classic like their playoff game last January, which was won by the Chiefs in overtime. The final 13 seconds cost the Bills a chance to get to the Super Bowl. This time, they win it late.”

The Inside the NFL crew was split. Picking the Chiefs: Ray Lewis and Julian Edelman. Taking Buffalo: Phil Simms and Brandon Marshall.

The crew breaks down their picks for a huge rematch this weekend with the Bills vs. Chiefs. Who do you got? Stream @InsideTheNFL only on #ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/MBWjuUyeQ2 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) October 13, 2022

PIcking the Bills are Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith and Mike Florio. Smith sees a 28-24 final. He wrote: “This is billed as Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes, but to me the difference is that the Bills have a better defense and better special teams.” Florio sees a 31-24 final. He wrote in part: “The Bills are the better team right now, the Chiefs are operating on a short week, and the Buffalo starters got a little extra rest during their blowout of the Steelers.”

A 31-27 Bills victory is the pick from Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. He wrote: “Patrick Mahomes is predictably phenomenal. Travis Kelce scored four touchdowns last week so he’ll get plenty of attention over the top. Josh Allen and the Bills’ defensive front decide this matchup.”

A Bills victory is the pick from three Pro Football Network reporters: Adam Beasley (28-26 final score), Dalton Miller (31-30) and Dallas Robinson (31-28). This is an excerpt of what Beasley wrote: “The Bills have a more complete team, but the Chiefs have an even better trump card, especially as the Chiefs are experts at increasing their level of play in more important games and reserving their best for those matchups. With the increasing chemistry of their new-look offense and wonderful performances from young players on their defense, the Chiefs will be a great matchup for the dominant Bills.”

Four of five Audacy writers see the Bills winning.

Ahead of Week 6 of the 2022 National Football League season, the Audacy Sports writers make their picks on each game



Read more: https://t.co/XNB7D1wpqo pic.twitter.com/bgj7NoSQt5 — Audacy Sports (@AudacySports) October 12, 2022

A 30-27 Bills win is the call from NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal. He wrote: “I am worried about the Chiefs’ secondary with Rashad Fenton out and Trent McDuffie not ready to return. I don’t trust the Chiefs’ secondary enough. I also was surprised at how many Bills are returning from injury: Isaiah McKenzie, Dawson Knox and notably safety Jordan Poyer.”

A 31-26 Chiefs win is the prediction from Bill Bender of the Sporting News. This is a snippet of his story: ”It’s a battle of two 30-points-per-game offenses, and there is a good chance it comes down to the last possession. The Chiefs are 3-3 ATS and S/U as a home underdog under Andy Reid. It doesn’t happen often. We’ll stick with the home team in an AFC championship game preview.”

The Chiefs will win 33-29 says FanSided’s Matt Verderame. This is from his story: “I was ready to pick Buffalo, and then saw Vegas disrespected Patrick Mahomes and made him a home underdog. As a dog in his career, Mahomes is 6-2 straight up and never failed to cover the spread..”

Six of the 10 Athletic writers predicted a Chiefs win: Josh Kendall, Tashan Reed, Mark Kaboly, Zack Berman, Austin Mock and Michael-Shawn Dugar. Picking the Bills are: Nick Kosminder, Jay Morrison, Ben Standig and Larry Holder.

The Bills were the pick from all four ESPN “Get Up” commentators: Bart Scott, Damien Woody, Dan Graziano and Rob Ninkovich.

Four of six pundits at ESPN say the Chiefs will win: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler and Domonique Foxworth. Picking the Chiefs: Jason Reid and Seth Wickersham.

Four of six writers at USA Today went with the Chiefs: Jarrett Bell (24-23 final score), Chris Bumbaca (36-35), Safid Deen (34-31) and Lorenzo Reyes (34-29). Going with the Bills are Nate Davis (31-23) and Tyler Dragon (31-27).

Six of the 10 members of the Dallas Morning-News think Buffalo will win: Tim Cowlishaw, Michael Gehlken, Craig Miller, Newy Scruggs, Jean-Jacques Taylor and Calvin Watkins. Going with the Chiefs are: Dana Larson, Damon Marx, David Moore and Kevin Sherrington.

Four of five staff members at Sports Illustrated went with the Chiefs: Albert Breer, Conor Orr, Gary Grammling and John Pluym. Taking the Chiefs is Mitch Goldich.

A 35-34 Bills victory is the prediction from Yardbarker’s Chris Mueller.