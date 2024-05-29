The national NBA media is sleeping on the Boston Celtics, and champion Celtics forward alum Cedric Maxwell is not too pleased about that fact. With the Boston hot take economy in overdrive for clips, it may be the worst thing we can do to give those sorts of stories coverage.

But between recycling tired (and inaccurate) narratives for clicks and ostensible journalists using their status as such to swipe at Celtics players for odd reasons, there have been entirely too many such stories in the press for the team with the best record in the 2024 Playoffs. Max and cohost Josue Pavon of their eponymous CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast weighed in on this and more on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire