National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer upholds Mike Wallace penalty

The National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer upheld NASCAR’s behavior penalty issued to Mike Wallace on Sept. 10. Roger Werner heard and considered Wallace’s final appeal on Wednesday, but ultimately decided the Xfinity Series driver violated the following sections in the NASCAR Rule Book: Sections 12.1.a General Procedures; 12.8.e NASCAR Member Conduct; and 12.8.1.e Member Conduct Guidelines.

Wallace’s original penalty included an indefinite suspension from NASCAR and sensitivity training at the direction of NASCAR. The decision of the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer is final and binding on all parties.

Wallace’s first appeal to the National Motorsports Appeal Panel was rejected on Sept. 23. Wallace then had the option to make the final appeal in accordance with Section 15 of the NASCAR Rule Book.

Wallace has driven the No. 0 Chevrolet for owner Johnny Davis in three NASCAR Xfinity Series events this season and has four wins in 497 Xfinity starts as part of his national series career.