National Motorsports Appeals Panel upholds penalty to Mike Wallace

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld a behavior penalty to NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Mike Wallace for violating its member conduct guidelines.

NASCAR issued an indefinite suspension to Wallace on Sept. 10 for a social media post that the 61-year-old driver made.

According to the original penalty report, Wallace violated NASCAR Rule Book Sections 12.1, 12.8 and 12.8.1.e (Member Conduct Guidelines), the last of which states:

“Member actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination:

“Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person‘s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Wallace was ordered to do sensitivity training in order to be eligible for reinstatement.

The panel consisted of the following three individuals:

— Mr. Dixon Johnston

— Mr. Bill Lester

— Mr. Kevin Whitaker

The appellant has the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeal Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with Section 15 of the NASCAR Rule Book.

Wallace has driven the No. 0 Chevrolet for owner Johnny Davis in three NASCAR Xfinity Series events this season and has four wins in 497 Xfinity starts as part of his national series career.