National Motorsports Appeals Panel upholds penalty to Cole Custer, No. 41 SHR team

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Thursday upheld the post-Charlotte penalty issued to the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team and driver Cole Custer. Custer’s No. 14 Mustang appeared to slow on the final lap of the Oct. 9 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, which allowed teammate and NASCAR Playoffs driver Chase Briscoe to make a pass for position.

MORE: NASCAR penalizes Custer, No. 41 SHR team

Custer is still fined $100,000 and docked 50 points as a result of violations of Section 5.5 of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states that competitors must race at 100% of their ability and takes action against competitors who intend to “artificially alter” the race‘s finishing order. Additionally, crew chief Mike Shiplett remains indefinitely suspended from NASCAR and is also fined $100,000.

The members of the Appeals Board for the hearing were Mr. Dixon Johnston, Mr. Bill Mullis and Mr. Dale Pinilis. The Appellants have the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.

