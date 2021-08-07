National Memorial Service: A celebration of life

Aug. 7—This year's National Coast Guard Memorial Service on Grand Haven's waterfront paid honor to Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett.

Garrett was the only member of the Coast Guard to have "crossed the bar" last year. She died just one day after her 24th birthday flying a training aircraft that crashed into a residential area.

"Morgan is the type of person if she saw someone not being included, she would reach out and include them," said her mother, Jennifer Garrett. "When she was thinking about what to do in life, she wanted to serve, and she got the opportunity to go to the Coast Guard Academy and to serve. ... I couldn't have asked for a better daughter. She kept me straight in a sort of way."

This year's Memorial Service speaker was Adm. Karl Schultz, the 26th commandant of the Coast Guard, a four-year term that is ending this year for him.

"This past year, the Coast Guard mourns the loss of a young officer," Schultz said to a mixed crowd of civilians and military personnel gathered at Escanaba Park. "Assigned to flight school in Pensacola, Florida, who died while serving our country — her country. ... Morgan Garrett, only 24 years old, was so full of life. We had the chance to learn and know more about Morgan as they went down in a T-6B trainer ... last October.

"Her death ... reminds of the work that we do is dangerous," he added. "Inherently dangerous, even in training exercises can result in tragic outcomes. Their deaths remind us that we need to cherish every day."

To pay respects to Garrett, Coast Guard Festival Executive Director Michael J. Smith, a retired Coast Guard commander, presented Jennifer Garrett with an orange life ring.

In years past, the National Memorial Service has paid respects to the crew of the Escanaba.

Named after the city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and built in 1932 by the Defoe Shipbuilding Co. in Bay City, the cutter Escanaba (WPG-77) always called Grand Haven its home. The city served as the ship's base for operations right up until it was deployed for combat duty in World War II.

Story continues

It was June 1943 off Newfoundland where the Escanaba eventually saw an untimely demise, leaving only two survivors, and a lot of sadness.

"I think the Coast Guard Festival is wonderful," Schultz said. "This is the capstone event — the memorial is the event the festival has grown out of. It's a wonderful recognition of the men and women that have served."

The Coast Guard Festival comes to an end tonight. For a list of the final events, visit coastguardfest.org/.