What the national media are saying about Justin Fields after breakout game

While the poor officiating in the Bears’ 29-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football was the talk of the town, so was the emergence of rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields had his coming out party in a hostile environment in prime time, where he showcased that he possesses franchise quarterback traits that the Bears haven’t had, well, ever.

Fields has been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL over the last couple of weeks, where he’s utilized different aspects of his game to make a positive impact for his team, whether it’s his mobility or his accuracy.

When the Bears were down six points with less than three minutes left, Fields — with a smile on his face — led his team 75 yards down the field to take the lead with a 16-yard touchdown pass to receiver Darnell Mooney. Fields was poised, confident and the moment was never too big for him.

Here’s a rundown of what the national media had to say about Fields following his breakout game. Spoiler alert, they were impressed.

#HereWeGo and #DaBears played an entertaining #MNF game in Pittsburgh — @justnfields had his best outing this season but the Steelers won their 4th straight to reach 5-3: pic.twitter.com/wGBpwZbynC — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 9, 2021

