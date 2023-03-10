National media reacts to UNC basketball likely missing NCAA Tournament

Zack Pearson
The 2022-23 college basketball season is all but officially over for the North Carolina Tar Heels as they saw their NCAA Tournament hopes go down the drain with a loss to Virginia on Thursday night. It’s been a rough season for the Tar Heels, entering the year at No. 1 in the preseason polls before struggling and going unranked.

Now, they will become the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA Tournament since the field expanded to 64.

This year, the struggles mounted for the Tar Heels. This was the same team, except without Brady Manek, as last year, and even added Pete Nance and a solid recruiting class. But they lacked consistent shooting, good defense, and never got it together.

And they only have one quad 1 win.

Thursday’s game was the latest example of how poor the Tar Heels have been this year. Virginia’s defense was too much for the Tar Heels and every time UNC got the lead to within one possession, the Cavs answered back and extended the lead.

Where this UNC team goes from here is still unknown. They have some decisions to make as players. Leaky Black and Pete Nance won’t be back while Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, and RJ Davis each have eligibility left.

Then there’s the coaching staff. What do they take away from this season and can they adjust to make it better next year? Or will they miss out on the tournament again?

Here’s how the national media reacted to UNC’s loss.

