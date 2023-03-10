National media reacts to UNC basketball likely missing NCAA Tournament

The 2022-23 college basketball season is all but officially over for the North Carolina Tar Heels as they saw their NCAA Tournament hopes go down the drain with a loss to Virginia on Thursday night. It’s been a rough season for the Tar Heels, entering the year at No. 1 in the preseason polls before struggling and going unranked.

Now, they will become the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA Tournament since the field expanded to 64.

This year, the struggles mounted for the Tar Heels. This was the same team, except without Brady Manek, as last year, and even added Pete Nance and a solid recruiting class. But they lacked consistent shooting, good defense, and never got it together.

And they only have one quad 1 win.

Thursday’s game was the latest example of how poor the Tar Heels have been this year. Virginia’s defense was too much for the Tar Heels and every time UNC got the lead to within one possession, the Cavs answered back and extended the lead.

Where this UNC team goes from here is still unknown. They have some decisions to make as players. Leaky Black and Pete Nance won’t be back while Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, and RJ Davis each have eligibility left.

Then there’s the coaching staff. What do they take away from this season and can they adjust to make it better next year? Or will they miss out on the tournament again?

Here’s how the national media reacted to UNC’s loss.

UNC: Eight average months and one really, really good month. It’s fairly now to see the outlier here. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 10, 2023

Preseason No. 1 North Carolina will play in the NIT despite returning four starters from last season's team that reached the national title game. https://t.co/OG2oOReMdG — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2023

If @UNC_Basketball plays in the NIT that event could have some big brands with potentially North Carolina, Michigan, Oregon, Wisconsin, Villanova, Seton Hall https://t.co/xrVpOb66J9 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 10, 2023

"I guess we weren't really that good. I mean it was more expectations from y'all (the media) than us." was really something that was said in UNC's postgame interviews. That’s their leadership. — Taylor Vippolis (@tvippolis) March 10, 2023

North Carolina fans watching UNC become the 1st preseason #1 not to make the NCAA Tournament: pic.twitter.com/UOGJY7XI4G — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 10, 2023

We won't see another team be a bigger failure all season than this UNC squad in 100 years — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) March 10, 2023

Unofficially official: UNC will be the first preseason No. 1 team to fail to make the NCAA Tournament in the 64/65/68-team era. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 10, 2023

UNC is the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA Tournament since 1985. It’s not a stretch to call this team the biggest bust in the sport’s history, @cbranch89 writes. The Pulse: https://t.co/7aoiKaQ5B3 pic.twitter.com/o3iqraM7IV — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire