National media reactions to Cole Beasley being named All-Pro

Nick Wojton
·4 min read

The Buffalo Bills were one of the NFL teams with the most players named to the league’s All-Pro teams on Friday. One of them stood out more than others, but there’s a few meaning to that statement.

Locally that name is Stefon Diggs. Of the five Buffalo (13-3) players to earn recognition, he was the lone one to land on the first-team.

The other is wide receiver Cole Beasley. In western New York, most see the contributions the slot wide receiver made throughout the 2020 season and think he was certainly deserving. Beasley constantly moved the chains for the Bills offense in an impressive manner.

Nationally, well, Beasley’s selection isn’t such a wide-spread joyous occasion.

Here’s a rundown of some media reactions from across the country to Beasley being selected a second-team All-Pro:

Peter Schrager, Good Morning Football

Nathan Jahnke, Pro Football Focus

Cameron DaSilva, USA TODAY SMG

Matt Valovinos, Pro Football Network

Matt Harmon, Yahoo! Sports

Doug Farrar, USA TODAY SMG

Greg Auman, The Athletic

Jeremy Layton, New York Post

Roberts Mays, The Athletic

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk

Aaron Schatz, Football Outsiders

Zack Rosenblatt, NJ.com

Casey Halpern, SNF on NBC

Aaron Nagler, Cheesehead TV

Jacob Infante, USA TODAY SMG

