National media predicts the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame outcome

It’s beginning to feel a little like the equivalent of the Christmas season for Ohio State and college football fans in general. That’s because we’ve got a full slate of games in store for this weekend, and that of course includes the Buckeyes hosting Notre Dame in primetime this Saturday.

Ohio State is a significant favorite in the game and has been since the lines were first released, but that doesn’t mean this one will be easy. Not only is it the first game of the year before OSU has an identity, but the Irish have enough talent to cause some issues for the staff and players.

Since the game is considered the biggest one of the week as a top-five matchup, many national media outlets and personalities have given their opinion on what will happen.

Here is a whip-around of some of the national media predicting the outcome of Ohio State and Notre Dame doing battle this weekend.

Sports Illustrated

The Prediction from James Parks

Aside from Michigan, Notre Dame is arguably the only team on Ohio State’s schedule that actually can field a roster comparable to what the Buckeyes are putting on the field.

Perhaps not at the skill positions, but in the secondary and at linebacker, and especially on the offensive line. That could be Notre Dame’s ace in the hole.

Control the tempo at the line early and stymie Ohio State’s attempt to balance its offensive attack, especially on third down, while Buchner and his receivers test OSU’s unproven defense, and the Irish can make this close early.

That said, the Buckeyes still have too potent a deep field threat behind what looks like the best receiver room in college football, with a Heisman finalist — and this year’s Heisman favorite — driving this offense.

That difference in big-play ability might be the piece of the puzzle that tips the scales over in the scarlet and gray’s favor.

College Football HQ prediction: Ohio State 38, Notre Dame 30

ESPN's Bill Connelly

🫡🥳 WEEK 1 SP+ PICKS 😤🤯 UGA 36, Oregon 17

Ohio State 35, ND 23

Arkansas 29, Cincy 26

Utah 29.1, Florida 28.9

Pitt 36, WVU 22

Penn State 26, Purdue 22

LSU 28, FSU 24

Baylor 46, Albany … 1 THE SPREADSHEET IS UP. (FCS/D2/D3/NAIA!! coming soon!)https://t.co/ld8Z9RqL9c pic.twitter.com/3LmuvPQQsu — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 30, 2022

The Prediction

Ohio State 35, Notre Dame 23

247Sports

The Prediction from Brad Crawford

Crawford (Pick: Ohio State 16.5): This is a big number the Buckeyes are hanging against a Top 5 opponent, but I’m not sold on the Fighting Irish. In fact, I think Notre Dame could very well finish outside of the top 15 this fall in Marcus Freeman’s first season. Ohio State is my preseason pick to win the national championship and laying the current odds, I like C.J. Stroud’s chances to take the Heisman, too. That adds up to an impressive showing on Saturday in Columbus for one of the nation’s most talented teams

Ohio State 41, Notre Dame 20

The Sporting News

The Prediction from Bill Bender

This would be a fun series if they played it more often. The Buckeyes’ offense is going to be tough to stop, and Stroud will be aggressive off the go with that deep group of receivers. Both teams come out passing before settling in with the run, and Ohio State will have a double-digit lead at halftime. The Buckeyes will keep that double-digit throughout and force a key turnover early in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Notre Dame scores a back-door TD late, but it’s not enough in the first huge piece of the CFP puzzle. That belongs to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 27

College Football News Experts

The Prediction from College Football News Experts

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State*

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Ohio State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame

*Team will win but won’t cover

Associated Press

The Prediction from Ralph D. Russo

Marcus Freeman’s first regular-season game as coach of the Fighting Irish comes against his alma mater. The potent Buckeyes’ offense is daunting, but how their revamped defense looks against Notre Dame’s new starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, is worth watching.

Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 17

College Football News

The Prediction from Pete Fiutak

The Irish defense should be able to hold on better than many might think.

Ohio State will win – the D really will be better – but it’ll take a little while before the dam breaks. Notre Dame will keep on bending without breaking for most of the game, but Stroud will find a groove on two good scoring drives to finally let everyone in the stadium breathe easier.

Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 26

