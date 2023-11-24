National media predictions for Georgia at Georgia Tech

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to finish a third straight regular season undefeated. No. 1 Georgia (11-0) hits the road to face Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5). Georgia has won five straight games in the series and has not lost against Georgia Tech in Atlanta since 1999.

Georgia enters the Georgia Tech game as a 24.5-point road favorite, according to BetMGM.

The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 38-10, last week, and Georgia Tech beat Syracuse, 31-22, a week ago. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key made it clear that Georgia is not just another game for the Yellow Jackets.

It is a big game. It is not just the next game on the schedule.

What does the national media predict the score will be for the Georgia at Georgia Tech game?

Marc Weiszer of Athens Banner-Herald

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald predicts a big Georgia win. The Bulldogs are hot coming into the Georgia Tech game and are playing some of their best football.

Georgia Tech’s season is already a success, but the talent gap between those programs is still immense. Seven teams have rushed for more than 200 yards this season against Georgia Tech. Georgia should be the eighth. The Yellow Jackets will need to limit turnovers to have a chance. Bulldogs win another in Atlanta.

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 10

Bleacher Report's prediction

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report likes for Georgia to cover against Georgia Tech. The Dawgs have dominated in their last several trips to Atlanta.

Not only has UGA posted five straight wins in Clean, Old Fashioned Hate, the Dawgs have recorded a 23-point margin of victory or greater in each one. Given how well Georgia has played lately, the trend should continue.

Georgia 42, Georgia Tech 17

Emily Adams of Greenville News

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Emily Adams of Greenville News likes for Georgia to cover in 42-13 win over Georgia Tech.

College Sports Wire staff picks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn, Patrick Sturgeon, and Tyler Nettuno all predict that Georgia will cover and win against Georgia Tech. Nick Schwartz predicts that Georgia Tech will cover.

SEC Mike's prediction

Rivalry Week SEC Predictions Full breakdown of the picks: https://t.co/TaMte1EI1L pic.twitter.com/NiyIN86zxw — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 23, 2023

SEC Mike of “That SEC Podcast” likes for Georgia to cover in a 48-13 win over Georgia Tech. SEC Mike also has two bold predictions: Florida over Florida State and Arkansas over Missouri.

Cousin Shane of 'That SEC Podcast'

Cousin Shane’s Rivalry Week SEC Predictions! Full breakdown of his picks: https://t.co/UkSzfJZKAc pic.twitter.com/zYdu7fKEMg — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) November 23, 2023

Cousin Shane of “That SEC Podcast” likes for Georgia to cover in a 45-17 win over Georgia Tech. Cousin Shane’s bold predictions: Florida over Florida State, South Carolina over Clemson, and Kentucky over Louisville.

UGA Wire's prediction

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Georgia is playing some of its best football of the season. The Bulldogs won’t let Georgia Tech hang around for a half like they did last season. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck should have another efficient game as the Dawgs win big.

Prediction: Georgia 48, Georgia Tech 17

Media predictions summary

Joshua L. Jones/Online Athens

Total predictions: 10

Predictions for Georgia to cover: nine

Predictions for Georgia Tech to cover: one

Predictions for Georgia to win: 10

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire