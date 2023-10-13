The national media makes their predictions for Texas A&M vs. Tennessee

Fun fact: Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) has yet to win a true road game under Jimbo Fisher since the 2021 season. Another fun fact: No. 19 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) has not lost at home since the 2021 season. So, something’s got to give, right?

Make no mistake about it, when the dust settles on Saturday’s showdown at Neyland Stadium, both teams will have a clearer sense of the trajectory of their season. For the Aggies, in particular, it could be a precursor to a strong finish or inevitable uncertainty around the state of this football program.

The Aggies Wire staff recently gave its predictions for Saturday’s contest, with one clear theme throughout; It will be a close one. Texas A&M showed it can be susceptible to a quarterback with a big arm, which coincidentally, is a trait that Joe Milton possesses. And yet, the Maroon and White’s defense nearly knocked off No. 11 Alabama a week ago, so a road matchup at Rocky Top may not be too tall of a task.

From a larger point of view, how is the national media predicting this game will shake out? Here is how the country is predicting Saturday’s matchup between Texas A&M and Tennessee will shake out.

Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford of 247Sports are giving the slightest edge to A&M

With the stakes high for both of these teams heading into Week 7, both Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford are expecting the Aggies to keep it close on the road at Rocky Top:

Hummer: The Aggies haven’t won on the road in seven games. The Vols have won 12 straight home games and are coming off a bye. But I still like the Aggies. Expect the A&M d-line to take control of the game and put pressure on Joe Milton all afternoon, which is a problem given Milton is completing just 29% of his passes this season while pressured. Texas A&M 28, Tennessee 27. Crawford: This Tennessee offense struggled earlier this fall when the opposition forced the issue at the line of scrimmage, which is exactly what the Aggies will try and do this weekend. I’ll take the points despite the Vols having extra time to prepare. Texas A&M 30, Tennessee 27.

Josh Pate is rolling with the home team, but he's not as convinced as everyone else

247Sports’ Josh Pate believes the Vols will win and cover the spread, but he’s not as sold on the outcome as the rest of the country appears to be:

“I do think Tennessee is going to win and cover, but I don’t feel as confident in it as I think most of America does. This will be a massive exposure game, I think, for Vegas. I think they’ll take a ton of Tennessee action here. Look, I’m like 53-47% on it. I’m confident in the under.”

CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee isn't sold on Vols QB Joe Milton

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports is taking the Aggies and the points in Saturday’s showdown, namely due to his uncertainty around Vols quarterback Joe Milton:

“Take the Aggies to not only grab the points, but win outright. The defensive front will rattle Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III and force him into multiple mistakes. That will set up the Aggies offense in favorable positions, which it will take advantage of thanks to a nearly uncoverable wide receiver group.” Prediction: Texas A&M +3.5

Surprise, surprise, Mark Nagl of Saturday Down South is rolling with the hometown team

Is a hometown bias at play here? Perhaps, but nonetheless, the Tennessee-based Saturday Down South is rolling with the Vols and their added bye week of rest at their disposal:

“The Vols have had a week to get healthy while the Aggies just played a very physical opponent. “Checker Neyland” will be at its rowdy best this weekend. UT fans haven’t seen their Vols lose since November 2021, as Tennessee is riding a 12-game home win streak. On the flip side of that coin, Texas A&M has lost their last 7 true road games. Prediction: Tennessee 31, Texas A&M 24

College Sports Wire is all in...on the Vols

Another week, another clean sweep in favor of the Vols this week, as all five on the College Sports Wire panel are banking on the Aggies leaving Neyland Stadium empty:

Dylan Callaghan-Croley: Tennessee -3.5

Patrick Conn: Tennessee -3.5

Tyler Nettuno: Tennessee -3.5

Nick Schwartz: Tennessee -3.5

Patrick Sturgeon: Tennessee -3.5

