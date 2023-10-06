The national media makes their predictions for Texas A&M vs. Alabama

As No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) descends upon College Station to face Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC), there will be no shortage of eyes on this significant SEC showdown.

In addition to the national audience watching on CBS, the latest reports indicate that over 300 top football prospects will be in attendance to see the Aggies and Crimson Tide go toe-to-toe. That volume of visitors underscores how there are more than just bragging rights on the line come Saturday afternoon.

Once the final whistle blows, the victor may very well be preparing for a trip to Atlanta with an SEC title on the line. Given that these two are tied for first in the SEC West, it only adds to the already high stakes at play.

The Aggies Wire staff recently gave their predictions for Saturday’s contest, with one clear theme throughout; It will be a close one. From a larger point of view, how is the national media predicting this game will shake out?

Here is how the national media is predicting Saturday’s matchup between Texas A&M and Alabama.

Josh Pate rolling with the Aggies? Is this real life?

"I think this is Texas A&M's time and I think they are a surging football team."@LateKickJosh breaks down Saturday's SEC West showdown between Alabama and Texas A&M 🗣️ WATCH📺: https://t.co/e6ogCihK9C pic.twitter.com/9EwRP5onf7 — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 5, 2023

Michael Bratton, aka "SEC Mike" with an emphatic prediction in favor of Texas A&M

I predict the Aggies will destroy the Tide on Saturday. But if Alabama beats Texas A&M this weekend, I'll dress up as a clown for our next live show on Sunday Full show: https://t.co/l8wHm9pFqJ pic.twitter.com/5TVlKJaDR2 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 6, 2023

PFF's Max Chadwick predicts a close one, but the Aggies fall short

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Chadwick recalls that the last two matchups have come down to the final play of the game. In this year’s iteration, he’s predicting a threequel performance:

“This game could come down to the last play for the third straight meeting. In the end, Alabama emerges victorious and continues to rebound from its loss to Texas a month ago.” Prediction: Alabama 27, Texas A&M 21

Like so many others, 247Sports' Brad Crawford predicts a close one at Kyle Field

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Crawford acknowledged that Jalen Milroe will face a raucous crowd that is the 12th Man. Still, he questions whether Alabama’s defense will be able to keep the team afloat:

“I’m not sure of the answers to these questions, but since I picked Alabama to finish 10-2 this season, Saturday feels like the second loss given the setting. That said, I’m not able to side with the Crimson Tide often as a favorite of less than a field goal.” Prediction: Alabama 27, Texas A&M 23

247Sports' Chris Hummer thinks Alabama's kryptonite might be the teams in Texas

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Hummer remains impressed by Alabama’s defensive talent. Still, the Aggies’ advantage at quarterback may be the deciding factor:

“Its defensive line is finally playing up to his talent, which is elite. Usually, I think the Tide could overcome that deficit in other areas. But Texas A&M is, frankly, just as talented and might have the better QB even with Max Johnson. This is close but give me the Aggies at home.” Prediction: Texas A&M 24, Alabama 21

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm isn't quite sold on the Aggies so far

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While Palm applauds the manner in which Max Johnson has stepped up to the plate, he notes the Crimson Tide are a different beast altogether:

“The Crimson Tide are coming off arguably their best performance of the season last week at Mississippi State. While Bama still does not look like BAMA yet, it’s hard to trust Texas A&M in games like this.” Pick: Alabama (-2.5)

CFN's Pete Fiutak thinks it will come down to which team makes that one, big play

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

When the dust settles, Fiutak has more faith in the Crimson Tide coming away with that big play. Nonetheless, it will be a close one:

“It’s going to be a close nip-and-tuck fight, but Bama will get the one big offensive play in the second half – along with a key takeaway – A&M won’t.” Prediction: Alabama 23, Texas A&M 20

Texas A&M gets no love from College Sports Wire this week

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

It was a clean sweep in favor of the Crimson Tide this week, as all five on the College Sports Wire panel are banking on Alabama leaving Kyle Field with a win:

Dylan Callaghan-Croley: Alabama -2.5

Patrick Conn: Alabama -2.5

Tyler Nettuno: Alabama -1.5

Nick Schwartz: Alabama -1.5

Patrick Sturgeon: Alabama -2.5

