National media frenzy in Texas ahead of Crimson Tide vs. Longhorns

Sam Murphy
·1 min read

The highly anticipated Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns showdown are officially under 24 hours away. As we mentioned earlier in the week, College Gameday is headed to Austin for the showdown. However, a cool little wrinkle has been added in as very popular sports media personality, Pat McAfee, has joined College Gameday full-time and will be making his season debut.

As well as College Gameday, FOX’s Big Noon kickoff will also be headed to Austin. This is very interesting because Alabama hasn’t played on FOX in over a decade so it will be the first time this crew covers a Tide game.

While many are disappointed this game did not receive a primetime slot, it is a can’t-miss matchup.

