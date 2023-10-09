Detroit Red Wings don't get much love from national NHL writers

The 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings hope to take a big leap through the development of young pieces and key free agent acquisitions, after finishing 35-37-10 with 80 points, seventh of eight teams in the Atlantic division last year.

There is some optimism this could be the season to end the Red Wings’ seven-year playoff drought. General manager Steve Yzerman brought in Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Compher, Christian Fischer and Daniel Sprong to help bolster the goal scoring alongside returners Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and David Perron.

Yzerman said it is not playoffs or bust during the preseason despite not making it yet since taking the job in April 2019. The Red Wings did show some signs of improvement in the preseason, going 5-2-1, and gained valuable experience in different types of game scenarios.

Here are the national expectations for the Red Wings for the 2023-24 season before the season opener Thursday at the New Jersey Devils.

ESPN

In its season preview, ESPN writers ranked the Red Wings 21st and the sixth-best team in the Atlantic. They wrote the roster is talented enough to have greater expectations than last season, with the best-case scenario being a trip to the playoffs.

The Athletic

A panel of Athletic NHL writers voted for Detroit to finish seventh in the Atlantic division, only ahead of the Montreal Canadiens.

NHL.com

A panel of 16 NHL.com writers and editors gave predictions for the 2023-24 season. Only one writer, William Douglas, thinks the Red Wings will make the playoffs, slotting them in as a wild card.

Las Vegas odds

According to BetMGM, the Red Wings have 2-to-1 odds (+200) to make the playoffs, meaning you would double your money if they were to cash in. The Wings are projected for 86 points.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings national media expectations for 2023-24 season