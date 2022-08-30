National media’s bowl projections for Penn State football in 2022

Penn State is hoping to return to a big bowl game in 2022 as the new season is about to kick off for the first time. For a program that has gone .500 over the past two seasons, the Nittany Lions are hoping to return to their winning ways that were the norm prior to the 2020 season. And if the preseason bowl projections are any indication, Penn State has plenty of ways this season could end in the postseason.

Here is an assortment of preseason bowl projections for Penn State this season, with plenty of possible bowl opponents from the SEC to choose from.

247Sports: Sean Clifford vs. Will Levis

Projection: Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky

You wouldn’t have much of a difficult time finding the key storyline in this potential bowl matchup. Penn State facing Kentucky would mean squaring off head-to-head against former Penn State backup quarterback Will Levis, who wasted no time in becoming a star in the SEC as the starter for the Wildcats.

Athlon Sports: Stock up on mayo

Projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Florida State

This wouldn’t exactly be as massive a showdown as the last time Penn State faced Florida State, but it could make for a fun matchup if the Nittany Lions and Seminoles played each other in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Brett McMurphy, The Action Network: A return to the Cotton Bowl?

Projection: Cotton Bowl vs. Houston

Penn State’s last bowl victory came in the high-scoring Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis in the 2019 season. Brett McMurphy thinks Penn State could be making a return trip to the New Years Six bowl game, and once again they would face off with the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion.

CBS Sports: You can't spell Citrus Bowl without "UT"

Projection: Citrus Bowl vs. Tennessee

Steve Spurrier always had fun poking fun at Tennessee when he was the head coach at Florida. Among his more famous quips about not being able to spell Citrus Bowl without “UT” was a quippy jab at the Vols at a time when the Gators were playing for national championships.

But how much fun would the state of Tennessee have seeing the Vols clash with former Vanderbilt head coach James Franklin once again? Penn State has a solid history against the Vols too.

CollegeFootballNews.com: James Franklin vs. Brian Kelly?

Projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU

Our friend Pete Fiutak at College Football News has Penn State squaring off with LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2. A trip to Tampa to ring in the new year? Franklin vs. Kelly? A reunion with former Penn State running back Noah Cain? Bring it on.

Sports Illustrated: Lane Kiffin, you say?

Projection: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Penn State is also getting a Citrus Bowl nod from Sports Illustrated, but this projection pits Penn State against the Ole Miss Rebels. With Lane Kiffin as the head coach, Ole Miss could have an entertaining offense capable of causing problems for any defense it faces this season.

Sporting News: A New Years Eve clash with LSU

Projection: Music City Bowl vs. LSU

Another bowl matchup prediction pitting Penn State against LSU, but this time in the Music City Bowl. Given the preseason expectations for both Penn State and LSU, it does seem like a very likely bowl matchup, regardless of the location.

